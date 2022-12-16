ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Well, I never second guessed myself and we're all fine. No mask, vax or quarantine and life is great!

WITF

What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows

Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments

Republicans could have a functional majority in the Pa. House until at least February and are considering using the advantage to pass major constitutional amendments. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Republicans in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification

Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania Republicans appear unlikely to abandon their legislative agenda, despite midterm losses

After losing marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Republicans are sticking to their combative agenda. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

State officials say all Pennsylvanians should have access to naloxone

A Wolf administration standing order allows anyone to pick up the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone from a pharmacy without a prescription. State officials expanded that order earlier this year to include four different forms of the drug, including a nasal spray and a syringe option with two injectable single-dose vials of naloxone. Speaking to 90.5 WESA’s The Confluence on Tuesday, Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said the state recognizes how the market for the life-saving drug is evolving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania House Republicans file lawsuit to block Democratic-scheduled special elections

Democrats are eager for the contests to take place and presumably cement their majority, while Republicans seek to maintain some measure of power. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania House Republicans have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Cost of Pennsylvania governor’s race sets new record amid ‘campaign finance arms race’

The $100 million total price tag, more than half of which was spent by Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, underscores the state’s notoriously weak campaign finance laws. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Tom Wolf administration seeks to end the Pa. Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry

Pennsylvania Senate Republicans requested partial Social Security and driver’s license numbers as part of a yearslong attempt to audit the 2020 election. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted Dimock

“We got played,” said Ray Kemble, the most outspoken of a small group of Dimock residents who have battled the drilling company and state regulators alike. One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Journalist Roundtable talk top Pennsylvania stories

Emergency rooms at Pennsylvania’s hospitals are overwhelmed with patients these days, the new Pennsylvania House of Representatives hasn’t even been sworn in yet and Republicans and Democrats are battling one another for control, and a backlash after a Penn State student is arrested at a Proud Boys demonstration on campus.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

State Gaming board turns down a competitor’s request for information about the proposed Nittany Mall casino developer

In 2020, Stadium Casino lost the bid to apply for a mini-casino license to SC Gaming. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to deny the petition for legal discovery from Stadium Casino RE LLC, which was seeking access to financial ownership information about SC Gaming Op Co LLC, the company that wants to open a casino in the Nittany Mall, in Centre County.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WITF

