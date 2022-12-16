ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County signs off on Colfax fire agency merger

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County leaders are preparing for the disbanding of the Colfax Fire Department serving western parts of the county with the department being taken over next year by the city of Kernersville.

The Colfax Fire Department has entered negotiations to have its operations, which date back decades, absorbed by Kernersville effective July 1. At its meeting Thursday night, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved agreements with Kernersville for fire protection in areas of the county that have been served by the Colfax Fire Department.

