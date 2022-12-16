Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department recruitment efforts headed to Southern California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Representatives from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department are planning to spend some time in California next month to do some recruiting. They plan to make stops in San Diego and Huntington Beach to conduct written and fitness exams for positions as police and corrections officers.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish celebrate 2,500th wishes granted for Southern Nevada children
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 10-year-old got to have the ‘time of her life’ as Make-A-Wish celebrated the granting of 2,500 wishes in Southern Nevada. Make-A-Wish kid, Harli has been homebound most of her life as she was diagnosed with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders affecting her breathing, mobility, and organs at the age of four, followed by brain surgery in 2021.
news3lv.com
Victim adds petition to block possible blanket commutations for Nevada death sentences
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The mother of a murder victim has filed a petition with the Nevada Supreme Court seeking to block the consideration of a blanket commutation for all of Nevada's death row inmates. Jennifer Otremba filed a petition on Monday. She joins the district attorneys for Clark...
news3lv.com
Demolition underway for troubled Crazy Horse Too property in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition is underway on the beleaguered site of the former Crazy Horse Too gentleman's club in Las Vegas. A crane and lots of building debris could be seen at the building on Industrial Road on Monday. The vacant Crazy Horse Too building and its surrounding...
news3lv.com
Coalition groups emerge as Lake Mead public comment period will close this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is one week left for the public to submit comments and ideas on the future of recreation on Lake Mead, but grassroots coalition groups aren’t resting. One called Friends of Lake Mead says they’re taking the issue up to Capitol Hill. A...
news3lv.com
Eastbound 215 Beltway in northwest valley reopens following brief closure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police activity briefly shut down a portion of the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley Tuesday morning. Eastbound 215 was closed at Hualapai Way, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say officers were in the area due to an incident,...
news3lv.com
NDOT encouraging community to submit snowplow name ideas during new contest
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is looking for a new creative name for one of its snowplows during a new contest. Submissions will be accepted through December 26th, should be four words or less, and cannot contain profanity or inappropriate language. The department encourages...
news3lv.com
Nevada and the death penalty
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is one of 27 states that still has the death penalty, but research by the Death Penalty Information Center shows capital punishment is on the decline nationwide. Robert Dunham is the Executive Director of a national non-profit which is neither for nor against the...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police celebrate drop in crime at Boulder Highway apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is celebrating a dramatic drop in crime reported at a weekly apartment complex on Boulder Highway. LVMPD tweeted on Tuesday that the Sportsman's Royal Manor previously generated more than 100 calls for service every month. Those numbers have dropped...
news3lv.com
DOJ closes investigation into 2 Nevada youth facilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s a new update to a News 3 investigation that began in 2019- looking into the use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray at Nevada youth facilities. It sparked a federal probe into civil rights violations at Summit View Youth Center and Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC).
news3lv.com
'Tragic accident': Washington state woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KOMO) — An investigation into the disappearance of a missing 60-year-old Washington state woman in Maui, Hawaii, concluded that she was involved in a fatal shark attack while snorkeling. The collaborative investigation was put forth by the Maui Police Department and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
news3lv.com
Puppy fighting severe case of mange making progress in new update
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Penny is getting making progress. The 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas last week is looking better in a new picture shared by The Animal Foundation. According to the animal shelter, she's responding well to medicated baths and...
news3lv.com
Clark County Commissioners approve cannabis lounge regulations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A possible timeline on when the first cannabis consumption lounges might open in Clark County was made known. Commissioner Tick Segerblom told News 3 they could come by the first of May or June next year. This comes after commissioners officially voted on new regulations...
news3lv.com
Preparations underway for annual CES convention
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Preparations for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, are now underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The show's footprint will be more than 70% larger than this year's, with registration continuing towards the organizer's goal of having over 100,000 attendees in 2023.
news3lv.com
Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
news3lv.com
Usher adds three extra shows to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recording artist Usher will be sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer. The eight-time Grammy winner announced he's added three shows to his residency at Park MGM next year. The new shows at Dolby Live are scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 and March...
news3lv.com
Dancing Dreidels, Chabad of Southern Nevada celebrate first day of Hanukkah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah for Jewish people around the world. Rabbi Levi Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada joined us to explain the meaning of the holiday and some of the traditions. The Dancing Dreidels also dropped by for a little...
news3lv.com
Michele Fiore elected as new Pahrump Justice of the Peace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has been selected to fill the vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat for Department B. Nye County commissioners made the announcement on Tuesday night. The Board of County Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday evening for her appointment, which expires...
news3lv.com
Suspect sought in robbery at Silverton Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the person who robbed the Silverton Casino early Tuesday morning. The robbery was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the property on Blue Diamond Road, said Officer Luis Vidal with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Harry Reid...
news3lv.com
Snag a free Christmas tree from Moon Valley Nurseries on Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local nursery is looking to spread some Christmas cheer to Southern Nevada families this holiday season. Three Moon Valley Nurseries locations across the valley will give away their remaining Christmas trees on Thursday, December 22, while supplies last. Residents can stop by the following...
Comments / 0