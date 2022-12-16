ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish celebrate 2,500th wishes granted for Southern Nevada children

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 10-year-old got to have the ‘time of her life’ as Make-A-Wish celebrated the granting of 2,500 wishes in Southern Nevada. Make-A-Wish kid, Harli has been homebound most of her life as she was diagnosed with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders affecting her breathing, mobility, and organs at the age of four, followed by brain surgery in 2021.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

NDOT encouraging community to submit snowplow name ideas during new contest

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is looking for a new creative name for one of its snowplows during a new contest. Submissions will be accepted through December 26th, should be four words or less, and cannot contain profanity or inappropriate language. The department encourages...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada and the death penalty

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is one of 27 states that still has the death penalty, but research by the Death Penalty Information Center shows capital punishment is on the decline nationwide. Robert Dunham is the Executive Director of a national non-profit which is neither for nor against the...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

DOJ closes investigation into 2 Nevada youth facilities

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s a new update to a News 3 investigation that began in 2019- looking into the use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray at Nevada youth facilities. It sparked a federal probe into civil rights violations at Summit View Youth Center and Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC).
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Puppy fighting severe case of mange making progress in new update

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Penny is getting making progress. The 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas last week is looking better in a new picture shared by The Animal Foundation. According to the animal shelter, she's responding well to medicated baths and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County Commissioners approve cannabis lounge regulations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A possible timeline on when the first cannabis consumption lounges might open in Clark County was made known. Commissioner Tick Segerblom told News 3 they could come by the first of May or June next year. This comes after commissioners officially voted on new regulations...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Preparations underway for annual CES convention

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Preparations for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, are now underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The show's footprint will be more than 70% larger than this year's, with registration continuing towards the organizer's goal of having over 100,000 attendees in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Usher adds three extra shows to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recording artist Usher will be sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer. The eight-time Grammy winner announced he's added three shows to his residency at Park MGM next year. The new shows at Dolby Live are scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 and March...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Michele Fiore elected as new Pahrump Justice of the Peace

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has been selected to fill the vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat for Department B. Nye County commissioners made the announcement on Tuesday night. The Board of County Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday evening for her appointment, which expires...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect sought in robbery at Silverton Casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the person who robbed the Silverton Casino early Tuesday morning. The robbery was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the property on Blue Diamond Road, said Officer Luis Vidal with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Harry Reid...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Snag a free Christmas tree from Moon Valley Nurseries on Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local nursery is looking to spread some Christmas cheer to Southern Nevada families this holiday season. Three Moon Valley Nurseries locations across the valley will give away their remaining Christmas trees on Thursday, December 22, while supplies last. Residents can stop by the following...
LAS VEGAS, NV

