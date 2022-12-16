Read full article on original website
Related
Williston Select Board will not fill vacancy following Gordon St. Hilaire's resignation
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Select Board won't be the ones to fill a recent vacancy on the board after one of their members abruptly resigned. Gordon St. Hilaire resigned earlier this month as he faces several charges for stalking and unlawful mischief. The four remaining members of the...
Company asks judge to stop demolition of contaminated school
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing Vermont’s largest city totear down its high school wants to block the demolition, saying that would result in the destruction of evidence. Burlington’s school board sued Monsanto in federal court on Dec. 9, more than two years after...
GlobalFoundries to lay off 148 Vermont employees
MONTPELIER, Vt. — TheVermont Department of Labor confirmed 148 employees at the GlobalFoundries Essex Junction plant will be laid off. “My thoughts are with those who lost their positions at GlobalFoundries,” said Vermont Gov. Phil Scott during a press conference Tuesday. This comes at a time when the...
Vermont community members work to combat anti-trans messages
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Community members in Burlington are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont ends affiliation with OneCare Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s largest private health insurance provider is ending its affiliation with an organization that has been working to change the way health care is paid for in the state, the company said Tuesday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont said it would forego a...
Rescuers free loon trapped in ice in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Volunteers and conservationists in Saranac Lake sprung to the rescue of a loon trapped under ice last year, helping to free the trapped bird. A small pool of water in the ice on First Lake was enough for the Loon to swim but not to take off.
This is Our Home: Hanukkah Edition
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since Hanukkah is officially underway, it only seemed fitting to see how the Jewish community is prepping for the eight-day holiday. In today's This is Our Home, we spent the day with the preschoolers at Gan Yeladim in Burlington as they prepared their youngest learners for the celebration.
Three Vermont ski resorts rank among most festive in the nation
Three local ski resorts have earned some national recognition as the most festive in the country. Travel experts say that Smuggler's Notch Resort in Jeffersonville is one of the most child-friendly destinations in New England, and also the most festive in the nation. Stowe Mountain Resort placed second, while Okemo...
Powerful storm to bring wind, rain and snow in Vermont, New York this weekend
Another winter storm will impact our region this coming weekend, but unlike the last one, rain, wind and freezing conditions on roadways will be the biggest headache for drivers heading out on their holiday travels. The storm will start as a snowy mix on Thursday night, but will quickly turn...
Search continues in Hinesburg as police look to apprehend The Grinch
HINESBURG, Vt. — A local police department is warning the community to keep their eyes peeled as its search for a not-so-festive someone continues. Sightings of the Grinch have been reported all over Hinesburg, but police haven't been able to catch him. He's a mean one, looking to rob...
Saranac Lake residents arrested after police find 2,000 bags of heroin, crystal meth in car
ST. ARMAND, N.Y. — Three Saranac Lake residents and a Bloomingdale man were arrested on Tuesday after police found more than 2,000 bags of heroin and 42 grams of crystal meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop. New York State Police said they were looking to arrest 24-year-old...
Video: Check out Saranac Lakes' Caleb Akey hit 3-point buzzer beater to beat Canton
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Watch Saranac Lake junior guard Caleb Akey hit a game-winning three-point buzzer-beater at the horn to give Red Storm 44-43 win over Canton on Saturday!
Essex Police looking for man who allegedly knocked woman down, stole bag
ESSEX, Vt. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly knocked down a woman and stole her bag at a grocery store in Essex Junction on Sunday. The Essex Police Department said they received a report on Sunday afternoon that a woman was knocked down and her bag was stolen by a male in the area of Mac's Market. The male then fled the scene on foot.
Stores in our region see bare shelves as RSV, Flu and COVID-19 cases rise amongst children
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Parents with sick kids may be finding empty shelves when they try to buy medicine at stores in our region, thanks to a “tri-demic” sweeping the country, affecting children and adults. Many children nationwide are currently getting sick with the Flu, RSV or COVID-19....
Toys for Kids drive helps more than 300 area families this holiday season
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Tuesday marked the last day for donating to Toys for Kids in South Burlington, a toy donation drive that has been going on for the last month and a half. The Salvation Army and Marine Corps League staff members have been helping to organize and...
Colchester boys hockey survives late comeback bid from Hartford
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After securing a Beech Classic tournament win over South Burlington, Colchester boys hockey returned to Leddy Park to continue its hot streak. Austin Daigneault led the way for the Lakers with 2 goals as they staved off a late comeback bid from Hartford in a 4-3 win.
UVM men's basketball preps for potentially historic matchup against Toledo
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After 10 days of rest, Vermont men's basketball returns to Burlington for its first Division I home game since Nov. 7. The Catamounts welcome Toledo for a matinee matchup against the Rockets. UVM enters Tuesday riding a four game winning streak, including a road win against...
UVM men's hoops struggles to contain Toledo in loss
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The yearly game Vermont men's basketball plays the week prior to its holiday break has been a moment of joy in past seasons, but not this time around. Toledo shot 54.1% from the field as the Rockets handled the Catamounts 84-72, snapping an 18-game home winning streak for Vermont.
Beekmantown high school boys' ice hockey dominates GMSVS in Applebees Classic Final, 12-1
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Beekmantown high school boys' ice hockey won the 7th annual Appleebees' classic in a big way, taking the 12-1 victory over GMSVS. The Eagles had eight different goal scorers in their win over the Storm. Beekmantown senior forward Cooper Burdo led the way with a hattrick on the afternoon, scoring three straight goals in the second period. Despite the feat, he remains humble, knowing what his team was able to do as a whole offensively in their win.
Boquet valley girls basketball star reaches career milestone
SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — It's not too often you get a 1,000-point scorer in high school, making it even more impressive to reach feats beyond that. After nailing a free throw against Schroon Lake, that's exactly what Abbey Schwoebel did as it marked her 1,500th career point after posting 13 on the night in a 48-46 loss to the Wildcats.
