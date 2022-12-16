ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach

Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Police: Officer shot while responding to domestic call in Brooklyn

An NYPD officer was shot responding to a domestic call on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, authorities say. The NYPD says officers responded to a 911 call at 277 Gates Ave. where a woman said her male friend was damaging her wall inside her apartment and refused to leave. Police say...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street

A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
YONKERS, NY

