Read full article on original website
Related
Atlantic Beach Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah amid fight over land where menorah lighting takes place
This is the second year in a row that Jewish people from the area gathered to light the menorah on Park Street by the Atlantic Beach Bridge.
Procession to be held as body of fallen FDNY firefighter returns to hometown of Islip
The FDNY will be leading a procession down Montauk Highway this afternoon.
Fallen FDNY firefighter from Islip saves 5 lives through organ donations
LiveOnNY confirms that Islip native William Moon has saved five lives through organ donations.
Long Beach marijuana enthusiasts hope to grow support for recreational cannabis sales
The city council voted not to opt in for retail sales in 2021.
Yonkers man arrested for 4 New Rochelle burglaries
Police say the burglaries happened last week at two businesses on the 500 block of Main Street and two more on the 100 block of Centre Avenue this past Monday.
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
News 12
Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach
Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Police: 2 people wanted for distracting woman, stealing her purse in Manhasset
Detectives say the pair told the woman she dropped money in the parking lot of the Whole Foods on Northern Boulevard.
News 12
Police: Officer shot while responding to domestic call in Brooklyn
An NYPD officer was shot responding to a domestic call on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, authorities say. The NYPD says officers responded to a 911 call at 277 Gates Ave. where a woman said her male friend was damaging her wall inside her apartment and refused to leave. Police say...
Charges dropped against Ridgefield town employee caught on video hitting man with folder
Patricia Pacheco, an accounting employee for the town, had been placed on leave and charged with disorderly conduct after a YouTuber recorded her striking him with a folder while filming her at Town Hall.
News 12
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
Suspects wanted in robbery of 12-year-old boy in the Bronx
Police are searching for three men who are connected to robbing a 12-year-old boy in the Bronx on Dec. 13.
News 12
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street
A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
News 12
Police looking to identify 4 people involved in assault on NJ Transit bus driver
Law enforcement officers have identified at least two of the people accused of assaulting a New Jersey Transit bus driver Saturday night in Jersey City, according to officials. That bus driver is now facing charges. He is accused of shooting at the group and injuring a 15-year-old. Authorities initially said...
Brazen vehicle thieves strike again in Middletown; 3 break-ins reported in 1 hour
High-end vehicle thefts in New Jersey have become increasingly brazen, with one group striking three homes in a single hour over the weekend.
Construction on Lake Grove Wegmans to begin in 2023, open in 2024
The grocery chain will be located in the DSW Plaza at Lake Grove, which is at the corner of Middle Country Road and Moriches Road.
News 12
Hochul: Retail sales of adult-use recreational cannabis to begin Dec. 29 at Manhattan dispensary
Gov. Kathy Hochul says retail sales of adult use cannabis will begin at a dispensary in Manhattan before the new year. Hochul announced that Housing Works, a nonprofit supporting people who are formerly incarcerated, will make the first sale Dec. 29 at a storefront 750 Broadway. "We set a course...
Police: Driver wanted after hitting pedestrian in the Bronx
Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Mount Eden on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.
High speed police chase ends with arrest of 2 men
State Troopers say they saw a Toyota Camry going 90 mph in the Town of Bedford on I-684 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
Comments / 0