Ruston, LA

19-year-old man dies in Ruston shooting; police searching for suspect

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, December 11, 2022, shortly after 1:30 AM, Ruston Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Edgewood Square Apartments on McDonald Avenue in Ruston, La. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Willie Winzer who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Winzer was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. According to officials, the shooting took place during an argument between Winzer and another individual.

Monroe woman accused of attempting to set bed on fire while victim lays down; jailed

Police confirmed that Winzer was also just released from jail after serving a sentence for Negligent Homicide. The negligent homicide case took place in March 2021 after Winzer’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Krystavia Buggs, died after receiving a single gunshot wound to the head .

During the early stages of that investigation, Winzer initially denied the location of the shooting; however, he later informed authorities the truth about the shooting and thought the gun was not loaded.

The investigation for the homicide of Winzer remains ongoing as officers search for a suspect. If you have any information on the shooting, contact Ruston Police at 318-255-4141.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

