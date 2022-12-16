Read full article on original website
After report on toxic salmon in Columbia River, Northwest lawmakers call for action
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network. State and federal lawmakers in the Pacific Northwest, as well as the region’s tribal leaders, are calling for environmental policy changes and increased funding to address toxic contamination in salmon following an investigation by Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica. Salmon is a pillar of tribal diets and culture, often served at ceremonies and largely considered a medicine.
Oregon still needs moisture to combat years-long drought
Oregon needs a lot more precipitation to avoid deepening drought. That’s the conclusion of experts at a recent meeting of the Pacific Northwest Drought Early Warning System. Larry O’Neill is the State Climatologist for Oregon. He said the good news is, cold temperatures in November and December have helped build Oregon’s snowpack to well above normal. However, he said reservoir levels remain low as a result of a multi-year drought.
Oregon Secretary of State: Struggling community colleges need more attention
An audit released Monday from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office calls for more attention and support for the state’s 17 community colleges. The audit of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission, or HECC, found that although state leaders and the colleges have made key improvements, there’s still more work to do.
Oregon Grapevine: Peter DeFazio, Representative of Oregon's 4th Congressional District
On this special edition of Oregon Grapevine, a conversation with Peter DeFazio as he ends his 36-year career as Representative of Oregon's 4th Congressional District. In this interview DeFazio shares some highlights of his time in Congress and looks ahead to what's next.
