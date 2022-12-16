This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network. State and federal lawmakers in the Pacific Northwest, as well as the region’s tribal leaders, are calling for environmental policy changes and increased funding to address toxic contamination in salmon following an investigation by Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica. Salmon is a pillar of tribal diets and culture, often served at ceremonies and largely considered a medicine.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO