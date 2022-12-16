ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After report on toxic salmon in Columbia River, Northwest lawmakers call for action

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network. State and federal lawmakers in the Pacific Northwest, as well as the region’s tribal leaders, are calling for environmental policy changes and increased funding to address toxic contamination in salmon following an investigation by Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica. Salmon is a pillar of tribal diets and culture, often served at ceremonies and largely considered a medicine.
Oregon still needs moisture to combat years-long drought

Oregon needs a lot more precipitation to avoid deepening drought. That’s the conclusion of experts at a recent meeting of the Pacific Northwest Drought Early Warning System. Larry O’Neill is the State Climatologist for Oregon. He said the good news is, cold temperatures in November and December have helped build Oregon’s snowpack to well above normal. However, he said reservoir levels remain low as a result of a multi-year drought.
Oregon Secretary of State: Struggling community colleges need more attention

An audit released Monday from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office calls for more attention and support for the state’s 17 community colleges. The audit of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission, or HECC, found that although state leaders and the colleges have made key improvements, there’s still more work to do.
