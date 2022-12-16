Read full article on original website
cbs17
No more horsing around! Raleigh police add new horse to department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department’s newest member began her shift on Wednesday. Luna, a Percheron/Quarter horse mix, began her first shift with the police department on Wednesday after receiving new “shoes” for Christmas. Raleigh police said Luna was purchased for the Mounted Patrol...
Fire burns at house on Pennock Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — On Wednesday after 2:30 a.m., the Durham Fire Department (DFD) responded to a house fire at 1602 Pennock Rd. Flames could be seen coming from the right rear corner of the home. The major portion of the fire was brought under control within a few minutes...
Mom of North Carolina 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she's asking people to drive by and show support.
cbs17
‘Speeding and pushiness’: With holiday season comes more vehicle traffic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you noticed the roads a little busier than usual, you’re not alone. AAA expects one of the busiest holiday travel years and estimates 3.3 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. “I feel...
cbs17
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Central NC residents chime in
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our chances to have snow on the ground this year in central North Carolina are pretty much non-existent now, but we still wanted to ask people, in your perfect, ideal world, would you, or wouldn’t you, want a white Christmas?. “I think everybody wants...
cbs17
Durham offers free Lyft rides to GoDurham Connect bus stops
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft. GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free...
cbs17
Cary woman arrested, charged in fatal November 2021 crash in Morrisville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman who was indicted in a deadly November 2021 single-vehicle crash was arrested Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. felony serious injury by vehicle. Around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, Morrisville police officers responded to the scene of a...
cbs17
Triangle plumbers prepare for freezing pipes, urge homeowners to take precautions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas is approaching this weekend, and with it, the possibility of subfreezing temperatures. Jason Litvak, general manager at Michael & Son Services, said they are expecting a higher number of calls as temperatures dip down into the teens later this week. “Once it drops below...
cbs17
1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
WRAL
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
90+ animals claimed at Wake County Animal Center during push for adoption
More than 30 cats, 40 dogs, and 10 kittens have been claimed in trial adoptions -- when someone puts a deposit down on an animal he or she has met but the animal is not ready to go home yet, the center said.
cbs17
One Moore County woman on a mission to help those impacted most by power grid attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Keenya Taylor wears many hats in the Salvation Army in Moore County, since she works alone. The past two weeks have been busy for her, as she worked to assist families impacted after two energy substations were attacked leading to county-wide power outages. “It’s not...
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
cbs17
Wilson man plays son’s birthday, jersey numbers, hits $120,000 lottery jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man played his son’s birthday and jersey numbers — and it made him $120,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday identified Joseph Gardner Jr. as the latest big winner of a Cash 5 drawing. The 60-year-old won the jackpot...
cbs17
Wilson family won’t let go-kart, dirt bike thefts ruin Christmas
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — No one wants to deal with porch pirates this time of year, especially when you’re buying gifts for family. A family in Wilson had a Christmas gift a little bigger than a package stolen from their home. Jason Ellis wanted to buy his three...
v1019.com
This North Carolina City Ranked One Of The Best To Celebrate Christmas
About 113 million people are expected to travel to celebrate the Christmas holiday this year. This figure is according to AAA. And that would be travel by car, train or plane. The personal finance website WalletHub just released a new survey to showcase U.S. cities that are some of the best to spend the holidays. North Carolina’s state capital, Raleigh is one of them.
cbs17
Raleigh police looking to ID person connected to shooting at occupied business
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting in the city on Dec. 12. Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.
I-440 reopens in Raleigh after 4-car crash near Wake Forest Road
RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 440 at Capital Boulevard closed multiple lanes Tuesday, causing heavy delays for the morning commute. The crash was reported before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 10 for Wake Forest Road. The lanes reopened by 8 a.m. Four cars appeared...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Sometimes a special occasion calls for a celebration at a special restaurant, a place where you can treat yourself to an expensive meal and experience the unique atmosphere of a fine dining establishment. Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best expensive restaurants around, compiling a list...
