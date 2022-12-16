ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

No more horsing around! Raleigh police add new horse to department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department’s newest member began her shift on Wednesday. Luna, a Percheron/Quarter horse mix, began her first shift with the police department on Wednesday after receiving new “shoes” for Christmas. Raleigh police said Luna was purchased for the Mounted Patrol...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fire burns at house on Pennock Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — On Wednesday after 2:30 a.m., the Durham Fire Department (DFD) responded to a house fire at 1602 Pennock Rd. Flames could be seen coming from the right rear corner of the home. The major portion of the fire was brought under control within a few minutes...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham offers free Lyft rides to GoDurham Connect bus stops

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft. GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cary woman arrested, charged in fatal November 2021 crash in Morrisville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman who was indicted in a deadly November 2021 single-vehicle crash was arrested Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. felony serious injury by vehicle. Around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, Morrisville police officers responded to the scene of a...
CARY, NC
cbs17

1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
CLAYTON, NC
v1019.com

This North Carolina City Ranked One Of The Best To Celebrate Christmas

About 113 million people are expected to travel to celebrate the Christmas holiday this year. This figure is according to AAA. And that would be travel by car, train or plane. The personal finance website WalletHub just released a new survey to showcase U.S. cities that are some of the best to spend the holidays. North Carolina’s state capital, Raleigh is one of them.
RALEIGH, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina

Sometimes a special occasion calls for a celebration at a special restaurant, a place where you can treat yourself to an expensive meal and experience the unique atmosphere of a fine dining establishment. Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best expensive restaurants around, compiling a list...
PITTSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy