NC energy regulators face a choice with Duke carbon-cutting plan: How fast and how far to go?
State regulators face a year-end deadline to decide how Duke Energy will eliminate carbon emissions at power plants to meet the state's climate goals. After a year of debate, the North Carolina Utilities Commission is expected to issue an order next week. Power plants are the state's second-largest source of...
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California's Humboldt County
FERNDALE, Calif. — A strong earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands, and damaging homes and roads, officials said. No injuries were immediately reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles...
New York residents have mixed feelings about yet another statewide anti-bias program
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the creation of a Hate and Bias Prevention Unit to address the rising tide of antisemitic and other hate crimes New York has seen over the past year. During a speech last week, Hochul said the new unit will be responsible for focusing on...
New Mexico's wildfire victims are still struggling
After prescribed burns went awry in New Mexico, wildfires destroyed hundreds of homes and endangered water supplies. Billions of dollars in federal aid haven't reached victims yet.
Lois Curtis’ legacy lives on in the people with disabilities whose lives she’s transformed
Lois Curtis was a lifelong Georgia resident, an artist and a plaintiff in one of the most consequential disability rights cases decided by the Supreme Court of the United States, Olmstead v. L.C. The 1999 case led to more states allocating funding for people with disabilities to live in their own homes – something that had previously been rare. Curtis died on November 3 at the age of 55.
The EU have agreed on a new plan to source power that isn't from Russia
BUCHAREST, Romania — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running...
SC man accused of killing wife and son, won't face death penalty, official says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh when the disbarred attorney appears in court next month for a double murder trial that has drawn international attention. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life...
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
