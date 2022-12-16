ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman scores in OT, Canadiens beat Coyotes 3-2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman skated through the middle, fully expecting the two Arizona Coyotes defenders to converge on him. They didn't, so instead of passing like he initially intended, Hoffman shot the puck.
Historic Vikings rally rises above, in age of NFL comeback

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins interrupted the beginning of the television interview that was being shouted above the euphoric uproar in Minnesota, incredulously repeating his question to the reporter to make sure he had the details right. Yes, the Vikings had just completed the biggest comeback in NFL history,...
