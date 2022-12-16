ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball, Oubre lead Hornets past Kings to halt 8-game skid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Sacramento Kings 125-119 on Monday night to stop an eight-game losing streak. “He has great courage,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “He’s confident and he badly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mavs coach Kidd fined $25K for reaction to Doncic ejection

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront a referee and directing inappropriate language toward him during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced Wednesday. Kidd was assessed two technical fouls and was ejected late in...
DALLAS, TX
Jets, Jaguars square off looking to keep playoff hopes alive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown saw no need to downplay what's ahead for the New York Jets. Their playoff hopes have been seriously damaged by a three-game losing streak. And they've got a short week to get themselves back in the AFC postseason hunt.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Cubs, All-Star SS Swanson finalize $177 million, 7-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson is joining the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $177 million, seven-year contract on Wednesday. The addition of Swanson is the biggest of three major moves by the Cubs since the end of the season. Right-hander Jameson Taillon signed a four-year contract worth roughly $68 million, and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger got a $17.5 million, one-year deal.
CHICAGO, IL
Historic Vikings rally rises above, in age of NFL comeback

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins interrupted the beginning of the television interview that was being shouted above the euphoric uproar in Minnesota, incredulously repeating his question to the reporter to make sure he had the details right. Yes, the Vikings had just completed the biggest comeback in NFL history,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

