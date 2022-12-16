Read full article on original website
Chagrin Falls rains down on Burton Berkshire
Chagrin Falls dumped Burton Berkshire 47-37 on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Burton Berkshire and Chagrin Falls played in a 36-31 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Campbell Memorial exhales after close call with Garrettsville Garfield
A sigh of relief filled the air in Campbell Memorial's locker room after a trying 51-47 test with Garrettsville Garfield on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Campbell Memorial and Garrettsville Garfield faced off on January 25, 2022 at Campbell Memorial High School. For more,...
Ravenna Southeast snatches victory over Windham
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Ravenna Southeast didn't mind, dispatching Windham 59-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. In recent action on December 9, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Windham took on Warren Lordstown on December 16 at Warren Lordstown High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Andover Pymatuning Valley busts Ashtabula St. John
Andover Pymatuning Valley showed it had the juice to douse Ashtabula St. John in a points barrage during a 57-33 win at Ashtabula Saint John on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 5, Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with Fairport Harbor Fairport in a...
Cortland Lakeview comes up short in matchup with Girard
Girard stretched out and finally snapped Cortland Lakeview to earn a 57-43 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. Last season, Girard and Cortland Lakeview faced off on January 25, 2022 at Girard High School. For more, click here.
Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary
Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
Never a doubt: Struthers breezes past Hubbard
It was a tough night for Hubbard which was overmatched by Struthers in this 67-32 verdict. Last season, Struthers and Hubbard squared off with January 25, 2022 at Hubbard High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Mogadore Field cancels check from Mantua Crestwood
Mogadore Field put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mantua Crestwood in a 56-46 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Mogadore Field and Mantua Crestwood faced off on November 30, 2021 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
