Greenville advances to championship game with ‘dogfight’ win over Senath-Hornersville

High School Basketball Roundup: Notre Dame scraps Scott City
After losing three straight games, the Notre Dame Bulldogs broke out of their funk with a 63-38 win on the road against Scott City on Tuesday. Both teams utilized the three-point line in the first quarter. The Rams made three 3-pointers but the Bulldogs made four from the arch to go on an 18-13 lead. Kolton Johnson scored six of his 11 points in the opening period on a pair of 3-pointers.
Van Buren wins battle with Winona
VAN BUREN — The Van Buren Bulldogs and their Highway 60 rivals Winona engaged in a hard-fought battle Monday, but in the end, the host Bulldogs came out on top with a 61-53 win. Winona led 16-14 after the opening period, but the Bulldogs rallied to lead 28-25 by...
Jackson boys lock in, win big in pre-tournament tune-up game
Jackson used a 24-point first quarter to grab an early lead on Farmington and carried it to the finish line on Tuesday night as the Indians bounced back from a 1-2 stretch at home in a 72-49 victory over Farmington. After holding its opponent to less than 50 points once...
’Tis the season to be jolly for Sikeston after blowout win over Kelly
SIKESTON —“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is one of the many popular Christmas tunes chiming through the radio this time of the year, but in a 71-41 win over Kelly at the Field House on Monday, Dec. 19, Sikeston was anything but cold outside. The Bulldogs (5-2)...
Portageville denied Christmas tournament title by Doniphan
CLARKTON, Mo. — Top-seeded Portageville fell 45-43 in a heartbreaker to second-seeded Doniphan in the championship of the Clarkton Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16. The Bulldogs (4-3) played with good effort and intensity against the Dons (6-1), but continued to struggle to knock down shots. “We played hard,...
Clearwater duo has night to remember on court
PIEDMONT — It was a night that will go down as one of the best ones in Clearwater High School sports history. Charles Robbins was confirmed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, according to head boys basketball coach Zac Moore, to have broken the Missouri record for assists in a game — a 43-year-old record set by Jon Sunvold in 1979 — recording 25 in a 97-45 win over Marquand on Dec. 13.
Dexter, Giles shutting foes down one game after another
BROSELEY – When Dexter High School senior Caitlin Giles was a freshman, the Bearcat girl’s basketball team struggled to just five victories that season and a porous defense, which allowed opponents to score 57.5 points per game on average was a big reason why. Fast-forward to this winter...
Kennett defeats Holcomb in Lady Royals consolation semifinals
The Kennett girls basketball team undertook and achieved a quick turnaround with a 53-40 win over Holcomb Tuesday night in the 5th place consolation semifinals game of the Lady Royals Christmas Classic hosted by Twin Rivers. The win will advance the Lady Indians to play Piggott, who took down Portageville...
Chaffee defeats Meadow Heights in OT on Yarbro’s big basket
Chaffee big man Blake Yarbro scored only six points on Monday, but his last basket was his biggest. With the game tied with mere seconds to go in overtime, he catches a pass inside and forces his way toward the basket to give the Red Devils a 72-70 victory over Meadow Heights.
HIGHER SEEDS ROLL: Top four teams advance to LRCC semifinals
BROSELEY — It was a good evening to be one of the top four seeds at the Lady Royals Christmas Classic. The top four seeds — Doniphan, Dexter, East Carter and Neelyville, respectively — all won their quarterfinal matchups by more than 20 points on average, with the closest game being a 59-43 win by No. 3 East Carter over 11th-seeded Holcomb.
Notre Dame; Jackson to meet Thursday in championship
In a rematch of the SEMO Conference Tournament Championship from Dec. 2, the Jackson Indians and the Notre Dame Bulldogs will meet once again on Thursday to crown the champion of the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic Championship. The Bulldogs earned their spot in the championship with a 49-19...
TITLE GAME IS SET: OFC rivals to battle for Lady Royals Christmas Classic championship
BROSELEY — The Doniphan Donettes entered Tuesday’s Lady Royals Christmas Classic semifinal with rival Neelyville as the esteemed tournament’s defending champion and top seed. The Lady Tigers would have none of that. Doniphan found itself locked in a contest of state title intensity and with too many...
Jackson downs Woodland to open First State Community Bank Tournament
The Jackson Indians rolled by the Woodland Cardinals 61-36 to open play in the First State Community Bank Tournament on Sunday evening at the Show Me Center. Jackson led 17-11 after one quarter of play but they felt they could have led by more if some of their open looks had fallen.
Surrounding communities come together to support Meadow Heights family
High school athletics teams represent their communities, especially the small ones. After Ryder Thele, a Meadow Heights High School student, tragically passed away on Dec. 9 at the age of 16, the surrounding communities came together to remind the grieving family that they are not alone. The Meadow Heights boy’s...
