Bronx, NY

Congress passes fire safety bill following deadly Bronx fire

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

Congress passes fire safety bill following deadly Bronx fire 00:29

NEW YORK -- Congress passed a fire safety bill Thursday aimed to prevent another tragic fire.

Earlier this year, in January, 17 people were killed, including eight children , at the Twin Parks North West Apartments in Fordham Heights, the Bronx .

Investigators say a faulty space heater caused the fire.

The legislation would allow the United States Fire Administration to send safety specialists to help investigate major fires.

They would then provide recommendations to prevent future blazes.

