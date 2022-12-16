Man charged in girl’s sexual assault in Fairfax County faces charges in woman’s attack months earlier

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC New Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said Thursday that a man accused of assaulting a child sexually in May faces charges related to another assault that took place months earlier.

Investigators said DNA evidence connected Louis C. Allen, 42, of Lorton to the assault from Feb 2. In that case, a woman went into her apartment building in the 8300 block of Brockham Dr. Someone grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her. She fought him off, but he left an item behind. Police took the item and set it to the Department of Forensic Science (DFS) for DNA testing. The Fairfax County Police Department said when the analysis came back, it showed that Allen’s DNA was on the evidence. Detectives obtained warrants for Abduction with the Intent to Defile and Object Sexual Penetration against him.

As of Thursday (Dec. 15), Allen was in Tennessee, being held for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Aggravated Photography of a Minor. He was waiting to be extradited back to Virginia to face charges related to the incident that took place in May in Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County Police Department said that case involved the sexual assault of a girl at Lake Accotink Park , located at 7500 Accotink Park Rd.

Around 6 p.m. on May 21, the girl said Allen approached her on the playground, talked to her, then touched her thigh. She left the playground to get away from him, but the girl said he followed her into the water and touched her again. She told her family members what happened. They confronted Allen, but he got into a vehicle and left. Investigators said they were able to identify Allen using cell phone footage and vehicle information that the family members gave him.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Battery against Allen. They worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to track him. They arrested him on May 24. He had additional outstanding warrants served on him.

Allen’s extradition hearing was expected to take place in February 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.