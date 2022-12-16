ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

WWMTCw

Kalamazoo residents to have opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are expected to be given the opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging in a more sustainable way on Dec. 31, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Expanded polystyrene foam, also known as EPS, collection is to be dropped off at Mayors’ Riverfront Park from...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Plainwell Department of Public Safety host 10th annual 'Shop with a Hero'

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety hosted their 10th annual Shop with a Hero event at Meijer in Plainwell. Around 120 local middle schoolers were paired with officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel from the area, according to the department. The local heroes helped the children pick...
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Firefighters rescue two from Tuesday Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — Multiple area emergency personnel responded to a Tuesday morning fire in Bangor where one person died and four were injured. A total of six people were sleeping in the Third Street home around 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out, according to the Bangor Police Department.
BANGOR, MI
WWMTCw

Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

One dies, four injured in Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES. Six people were inside at the time and one...
BANGOR, MI
WWMTCw

Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

EGLE issues odor violation notice to Graphic Packaging

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE, issued a violation notice Monday to Graphic Packaging, Inc., a Kalamazoo cardboard recycling plant. Violations: State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations. The alleged violation was due to strong...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo schools paid former superintendent $225K in separation agreement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent was given a lump sum payment as part of her agreement to resign, according to public records. The district agreed to pay Rita Raichoudhuri a one-time payment of $225,000, according to the documents. Separation: Little explanation given for KPS superintendent's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek man hit, killed by car after separate car crash in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — An elderly Battle Creek man was hit and killed by a car moments after he survived a car crash in Allegan Tuesday. The crash happened on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell around 5:40 p.m. A Toyota SUV stopped and waited to turn onto 6th Street, but was rear-ended by a Honda minivan, Michigan State Police said.
ALLEGAN, MI

