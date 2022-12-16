Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
City of Grand Rapids releases options for live-cut Christmas tree disposal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Options for disposing of live-cut Christmas trees in Grand Rapids were released Tuesday. Residents can either drop off trees at free local sites, or put them out on the curb for a fee-based pickup program, according to city officials. Both options are environmentally friendly, with...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo residents to have opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are expected to be given the opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging in a more sustainable way on Dec. 31, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Expanded polystyrene foam, also known as EPS, collection is to be dropped off at Mayors’ Riverfront Park from...
WWMTCw
Plainwell Department of Public Safety host 10th annual 'Shop with a Hero'
PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety hosted their 10th annual Shop with a Hero event at Meijer in Plainwell. Around 120 local middle schoolers were paired with officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel from the area, according to the department. The local heroes helped the children pick...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
WWMTCw
Crossroads Mall apparel store hosts a donation drive to help families in need
PORTAGE, Mich. — Giving back to the community has to be a good feeling, especially around the holiday season. That isn't the only reason for three men in West Michigan, as they raise money, toys, and food for a donation drive at the Crossroads Mall in Portage. More donations:...
WWMTCw
Firefighters rescue two from Tuesday Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — Multiple area emergency personnel responded to a Tuesday morning fire in Bangor where one person died and four were injured. A total of six people were sleeping in the Third Street home around 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out, according to the Bangor Police Department.
WWMTCw
Local Kalamazoo business to match donations given to Salvation Army of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's the season of giving and on Tuesday if you donate $20 to the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo, a local business is expected to match it. The business, Promotion Concepts, said they will match all $20 donations, up to $3000. Those who wish to donate can...
WWMTCw
Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
WWMTCw
One dies, four injured in Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES. Six people were inside at the time and one...
WWMTCw
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
WWMTCw
"We know this is a burden," Battle Creek cutting bus services during the holidays
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, Battle Creek Transit is making several service cuts due to driver shortages. The city has six open bus driver positions they haven’t been able to fill, which accounts for 25% of their total driver pool. The city said the temporary changes include:
WWMTCw
Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
WWMTCw
EGLE issues odor violation notice to Graphic Packaging
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE, issued a violation notice Monday to Graphic Packaging, Inc., a Kalamazoo cardboard recycling plant. Violations: State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations. The alleged violation was due to strong...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
WWMTCw
Ascension Borgess reminds people to take care of their hearts over the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess cardiologists reminded individuals to take care of their heart over the holiday season, and to be mindful of signs something might be wrong. The combination of holiday stress, cold weather, and falling out of healthy diet and exercise habits often leads to a spike...
WWMTCw
"We'll be ready to go out," West Michigan plow drivers on speed dial ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan public works departments and county road commissions are managing their plow drivers and preparing for a days-long winter storm event. Allegan, Barry and Kalamazoo County Road Commissions said their plow driver crews are prepared to work all weekend. Ahead of the Winter Storm: Airports...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo schools paid former superintendent $225K in separation agreement
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent was given a lump sum payment as part of her agreement to resign, according to public records. The district agreed to pay Rita Raichoudhuri a one-time payment of $225,000, according to the documents. Separation: Little explanation given for KPS superintendent's...
WWMTCw
Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
WWMTCw
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek man hit, killed by car after separate car crash in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — An elderly Battle Creek man was hit and killed by a car moments after he survived a car crash in Allegan Tuesday. The crash happened on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell around 5:40 p.m. A Toyota SUV stopped and waited to turn onto 6th Street, but was rear-ended by a Honda minivan, Michigan State Police said.
Comments / 0