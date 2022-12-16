Read full article on original website
Enrollment in Georgia's public colleges is down, includes Middle Georgia's 3 institutions
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - For the second year in a row, enrollment in Georgia's public college system has dropped. In a media release, the University System of Georgia says their total enrollment for the Fall 2022 semester was 334,459 students. That number is down nearly two percent. That breaks down to 17 institutions seeing a drop in enrollment. Of the remaining nine, eight of them grew while one remained flat.
Georgia prepares for freezing weather, state of emergency declared by Governor
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather heading Georgia’s way this week. Governor Kemp issued a State of Emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia that goes into effect Wednesday, December 21....
Tuesday earthquake recorded in north Georgia
An earthquake was recorded in north Georgia Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 3:30 p.m. The epicenter was nine miles east-northeast of Eton, Georgia in Murray County, which is near the Georgia-Tennessee state line. The quake had a magnitude of 1.3 and...
Georgia should amp up its music-industry tax incentives, legislative committee recommends
ATLANTA – Georgia should institute a 30% to 35% tax credit for music-production expenses to help grow the state’s music industry, a bipartisan legislative study committee recommended this week. The tax incentive would encourage out-of-state productions to invest in Georgia musicians, the committee said. The state should also...
Are your pipes ready for the extreme cold headed to Middle Georgia?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - Middle Georgia is getting closer and closer to the chilly stretch ahead of us. On Monday we asked you were your heaters ready for this extreme cold. The plumbing service manager WGXA spoke with says it's not just the cold that freezes pipes but also the wind.
WEATHER WARN DAY: Extreme cold headed for Middle Georgia
The coldest air in years is headed for Middle Georgia, and just in time for Christmas. Due to the extreme cold, WGXA's SkyWatch Weather team has issued Weather Warn Days for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. A Weather Warn Day is issued when the potential of impactful and life-threatening weather is in the forecast.
AAA: Georgians continue to find relief at the pumps
Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 10 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying $5.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
State Officials are planning ahead for upcoming extreme cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- State officials gathered at the Georgia Capitol to address the public about the dangers of the upcoming winter weather and what the State is doing to prepare. Governor Brian Kemp led the discussion, citing single-digit wind chills on Friday. For readers in the Midstate, this will...
