Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 10 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying $5.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO