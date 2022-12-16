Moses Lake to hold screening and roundtable discussion in hopes of exposing an epidemic that’s ‘hiding in plain sight’

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake’s new Larson Recreation Center will have a soft opening and open house starting this week. The recreation center will have a soft opening from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Dec. 30. The open house is from Dec. 22 to Jan. 31. Admission to the facility is free during the open house period, with the rec center open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Holiday ornaments will be handed out on Thursday and Friday this week on a first-come, first-serve basis.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO