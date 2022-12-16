Moses Lake to hold screening and roundtable discussion in hopes of exposing an epidemic that’s ‘hiding in plain sight’

Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room
WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
ifiberone.com
New Moses Lake Larson Recreation Center ready to open
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake’s new Larson Recreation Center will have a soft opening and open house starting this week. The recreation center will have a soft opening from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Dec. 30. The open house is from Dec. 22 to Jan. 31. Admission to the facility is free during the open house period, with the rec center open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Holiday ornaments will be handed out on Thursday and Friday this week on a first-come, first-serve basis.
klcc.org
A six-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are now deliberating on how to transport, bury, compost or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like icey-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake sleep center offers earlier hours during frigid temperatures
MOSES LAKE — The Open Doors Sleep Center in Moses Lake has earlier hours when temperatures reach 10 degrees or lower. The sleep center has heated areas and starts offering services at 2 p.m. during frigid temperatures. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., a warming space and hand and feet warmers are provided. Two guests are allowed at the sleep center per time on 15-minute rotating intervals.
ifiberone.com
-24 F? Experts say rare arctic front will deliver deadly temps to local region on Wednesday
Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an "arctic front," which is rare for Washington. Weather analysts say the freezing air...
Flu continues to rise in Tri-Cities, with COVID also ticking up. Many school absences
Hospitals ERs and urgent care clinics have long wait times.
ifiberone.com
Man suspected of stealing tools from shed near Moses Lake arrested in Ephrata
EPHRATA — A man suspected of stealing tools from a shed near Moses Lake on Friday was taken into custody Sunday in Ephrata. Grant County deputies responded just before midnight on Friday to a suspicious person call near Morgan Road Northeast and Young Road Northeast. Deputies found 24-year-old Angel Lara was on Young Road carrying two Milwaukee-brand tool bags. Lara was released after questioning as deputies did not have probable cause to make an arrest.
ifiberone.com
Brave bobcat caught in Cashmere after eating group of domesticated ducks
CASHMERE - A hungry bobcat that consumed a flock of domesticated ducks in Cashmere eventually found itself behind bars this week. However, the feral feline wasn't incarcerated for long, according to residents living in the area. The bobcat reportedly spent a lot of its time casing a residential property on...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
ifiberone.com
Head-on crash injures three between Quincy and East Wenatchee
ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island. Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
ifiberone.com
Health officials investigating what appears to be two flu-related deaths in Grant County
MOSES LAKE - Influenza has reportedly claimed its first victims of the season in Grant County. On Friday, the Grant County Health District (GCHD) reported that health officials are investigating what's suspected to be two flu-induced deaths in the area. GCHD stated that it is looking into the death of a man in his 50's who had underlying health issues and a woman whose age remains unknown.
ifiberone.com
Driver bit by Grant County K9 after pursuit early Monday morning
MATTAWA — A driver who reportedly led deputies on a pursuit early Monday morning was bit by a Grant County K9 after he was found hiding behind some bushes. At about 1:30 a.m., a vehicle on Road T.5 reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic, nearly hitting a Grant County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. The deputy had to drive off the road to avoid a head-on collision, according to the sheriff’s office.
nwpb.org
Department of Energy funds new EV battery plant in Moses Lake
Moses Lake is quickly becoming a hub for green jobs in Washington. An electric vehicle battery factory is the newest upcoming project. The next-generation lithium-ion batteries the factory produces could help electric vehicles (EVs) drive farther on a single charge. The site of the former REC Silicon plant in Moses...
ifiberone.com
Othello man indicted on federal drug, firearm charges
SPOKANE — An Othello man arrested in October in connection to a narcotics investigation has been indicted on federal charges. Jaime Alberto Garza is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and felon in possession of firearms. Garza has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen following Tuesday’s snowy conditions
Many roadways have reopened after Tuesday’s snow caused some traffic troubles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-90 was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to winter conditions for much of the day Tuesday. WSDOT said it would be an “extended closure” as crews faced numerous challenges including blizzard-like conditions and having a limited number of tow trucks.
kpq.com
Othello Man Jailed on Burglary Charges
A man is facing burglary charges after a theft near Moses Lake last Friday. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the case began just before midnight, when deputies were called to the report of a suspicious person. "While a deputy was en route to the scene, he came...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Mountain passes reopen after earlier wrecks
UPDATE (9 p.m.) -- Snoqualmie, Stevens and Blewett passes are back open, according to WSDOT. UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) — US 2 over Stevens Pass and Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass are both closed due to collisions and heavy snow. US is closed from milepost 58 at Scenic to milepost...
cashmerevalleyrecord.com
Birth Announcement - Snowy Clover Brown
Snowy Clover Brown was born in Wenatchee, WA., on November 30, 2022, to Carrie and James Brown of Cashmere, WA. She was 7 lbs., 13 oz. and 20 inches long. She joins her siblings Ivan and Wynter Brown. Her maternal grandparents are Dan and Sharon Brown, and paternal grandparent is Diane Brown. Congratulations!
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
