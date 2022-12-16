Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
I-25 closure expands from Buffalo to Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan–Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain
CASPER, Wyo. — With a snowstorm expanding from northern Wyoming into central areas of the state, a closure along Interstate 25 has been expanded, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Casper as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to winter...
oilcity.news
Chronic wasting disease confirmed in fifth new Wyoming elk hunt area in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced that the presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Elk Hunt Area 127. Elk Hunt Area 127 became the fifth elk hunt area in 2022 where chronic wasting disease has been discovered for the first time, occurring after a cow elk tested positive in November, Game and Fish said.
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
oilcity.news
Wind closures on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts exceeding 50 mph Tuesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Sections of both Interstate 25 and I-80 are closed to light, high-profile traffic due to strong winds on Tuesday morning. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles as of 8:35 a.m. due to gusting winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Chugwater area is seeing gusts reach near 60 mph, WYDOT sensors show.
oilcity.news
Wind closures lifted on I-25, remain on I-80; Wyoming to see 70–75 mph gusts as Arctic cold front moves in
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has lifted wind closures on Interstate 25 in the southeast part of the state, but strong winds are expected to return to the region. Wind closures remain in effect on I-80 between Laramie and Elk Mountain as of 10:25 a.m. Tuesday,...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
oilcity.news
‘Life-threatening’ windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. “Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills” are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
oilcity.news
As Casper Mountain cold plummets to minus-48-degree windchills, Hogadon closes until Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will close at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to subzero temperatures and windchills, the ski area announced Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the Casper Mountain area plummeted to minus 17 degrees by 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, with windchill values at minus 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow has also started to fall in the area with 2–4 inches expected on Casper Mountain and 1–3 expected in town.
oilcity.news
Hogadon monitoring forecast, will close if Arctic cold front brings unsafe conditions to Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin management has yet to decide whether the ski area will be open or closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, the City of Casper said in a press release Tuesday. With some dangerously low temperatures and high winds possible on Casper Mountain, Hogadon...
oilcity.news
Local athletes shine after WHSAA sanctions girls wrestling
CASPER, Wyo. — Across the state of Wyoming, there are dozens of sports for high school athletes to compete in. Prior to the start of the 2022–23 school year, though, girls wrestling was not one of them. After decades of boys wrestling being the only form of the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, girls now also have the opportunity to take to the mat and compete for a state title. And in Natrona County, there are several girls all too eager for the opportunity.
