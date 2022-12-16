CASPER, Wyo. — Across the state of Wyoming, there are dozens of sports for high school athletes to compete in. Prior to the start of the 2022–23 school year, though, girls wrestling was not one of them. After decades of boys wrestling being the only form of the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, girls now also have the opportunity to take to the mat and compete for a state title. And in Natrona County, there are several girls all too eager for the opportunity.

