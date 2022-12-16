Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Local Schools Transfer Portal Update
After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Sunday. King, a former four-star high school recruit in the class of 2020, opened each of the last two seasons as the Aggies’ starting quarterback. While taking over for Kellen Mond and holding off competition from LSU transfer Max Johnson last offseason, he ultimately suffered injuries that derailed him in both seasons.
KBTX.com
White Jr. joins King and Lane at Georgia Tech
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Linebacker Andre White Jr. announced today that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. The senior arrived to A&M as a freshman back in 2019. While in Aggieland White has tallied 139 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception. He played in 7 games during the 2022 season.
KBTX.com
Aggies tabbed No. 4 in preseason rankings by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first preseason rankings of the 2023 season are out with the Texas A&M Aggies tabbed as the No. 4 team in the nation entering the year, according to a release from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Tuesday morning. The high praise is of little surprise considering the...
CBS Sports
Jimbo Fisher's contract hovers over Texas A&M one year after Aggies made splash on National Signing Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Billy Liucci was lounging last month in a front office of the worldwide headquarters of TexAgs, one of the country's oldest, most ambitious and successful fan websites. Although the site's executive editor is not a member of Texas A&M's athletic department, Liucci is one of the school's most influential figures in athletics.
KBTX.com
Bryan beats Brenham 53-50 on C.J. Ellis 3
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (10-5) beat Brenham 53-50 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym. C.J. Ellis hit 3 three pointers with the most important being at the buzzer to secure the win for Bryan. T.J. Johnson lead the Vikings with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Ellis added 11...
KBTX.com
Bearkats dominate in non-conference finale
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston had some backups earn valuable playing time in a 107-26 victory over Arlington Baptist on Tuesday at Johnson Coliseum. Everyone on the roster played at least nine minutes and each player contributed to the scoring as the Bearkats improved to 10-2 on the season in the final non-conference game.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Mendez was selected by his chain of command to be featured during a Division in the Spotlight event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Mendez is a Bryan native and 2016 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School. Division in...
KBTX.com
Sights and Sounds from UIL Football State Championships
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row both Franklin and College Station represented the Brazos Valley at the UIL State Championships. The Lions won back-to-back state titles while the Cougars came up short to Aledo. The video is some of the sights and sounds from AT&T...
KBTX.com
Aggies Take on Terriers in Tuesday Matinee at Reed Arena
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Wofford Terriers from the Southern Conference in a 1 p.m. matchup on Tueday, Dec. 20 at Reed Arena. The two teams have met once previously with the Aggies taking a hard-fought 70-52 win at Reed Arena on Dec. 21, 2020.
KBTX.com
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
KBTX.com
AgriLife Extension offers canning class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever wanted to preserve food by canning at home, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering hands-on training. Country Extension Agent Flora Williams joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the class. Preserving the Harvest Canning Basics offers instruction on how to...
KBTX.com
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
KBTX.com
Keeping children engaged in learning over winter break
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Monday many students across the Brazos Valley will begin their two week winter break. During that time, experts say learning loss can set students behind if they do not work on school skills. “Probably one of the biggest things that you can do at home...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioner honored during meeting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Commissioner Court honored and recognized one of their very own during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting. Resolution 22-034 honored and recognized Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley for her outstanding contributions to Brazos County and the citizens of the entire Brazos Valley. The resolution was unanimously approved by the commissioner’s court and those in attendance stood and applauded.
KBTX.com
‘Homes of dignity and stability’: Tiny Hope Village becomes a reality
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures begin to drop below freezing, many people will turn to nonprofit organizations to find a place to stay safe and warm. But, there’s new hope that some in the community won’t have to do that. “We believe that homes are the solution...
KBTX.com
Appliance Outfitters offer budget friendly appliances
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Does an essential home appliance need to be replaced? Do you need to rent-to-own an essential appliance? Appliance Outfitters can help you with that. At Appliance Outfitters experts specialize in open box, scratch and dent and pre-owned appliances. “Open box means it doesn’t come with the...
KBTX.com
Report: Gonzalo Lopez requested books on survival techniques and weapons ahead of escape
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Serious incident reviews from both the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and CGL Companies, a criminal justice consulting firm, blame a series of missteps and failures that led to the escape of convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez and the subsequent senseless murder of Mark Collins and his four grandsons Waylon, Carson, Hudson, and Bryson.
KBTX.com
Aggie physicist & engineer among many to contribute to nuclear fusion breakthrough
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Scientists in California recently made what some are calling one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century. The U.S. Department of Energy recently announced they achieved a net energy gain after successfully using 192 giant lasers to ignite a nuclear fusion reaction. The...
KBTX.com
Student Bonfire crew decorates stack with Christmas lights
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - If you drive by this year’s student bonfire you will see it has a little holiday spirit added to it. Student bonfire crew members decorated this year’s stack with Christmas lights that they brought themselves and draped over the bonfire. They even created...
mocomotive.com
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze watch as well as a wind chill watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. Both advisories include Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties.
