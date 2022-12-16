ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local Schools Transfer Portal Update

After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Sunday. King, a former four-star high school recruit in the class of 2020, opened each of the last two seasons as the Aggies’ starting quarterback. While taking over for Kellen Mond and holding off competition from LSU transfer Max Johnson last offseason, he ultimately suffered injuries that derailed him in both seasons.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

White Jr. joins King and Lane at Georgia Tech

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Linebacker Andre White Jr. announced today that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. The senior arrived to A&M as a freshman back in 2019. While in Aggieland White has tallied 139 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception. He played in 7 games during the 2022 season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Jimbo Fisher's contract hovers over Texas A&M one year after Aggies made splash on National Signing Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Billy Liucci was lounging last month in a front office of the worldwide headquarters of TexAgs, one of the country's oldest, most ambitious and successful fan websites. Although the site's executive editor is not a member of Texas A&M's athletic department, Liucci is one of the school's most influential figures in athletics.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan beats Brenham 53-50 on C.J. Ellis 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (10-5) beat Brenham 53-50 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym. C.J. Ellis hit 3 three pointers with the most important being at the buzzer to secure the win for Bryan. T.J. Johnson lead the Vikings with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Ellis added 11...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bearkats dominate in non-conference finale

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston had some backups earn valuable playing time in a 107-26 victory over Arlington Baptist on Tuesday at Johnson Coliseum. Everyone on the roster played at least nine minutes and each player contributed to the scoring as the Bearkats improved to 10-2 on the season in the final non-conference game.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Mendez was selected by his chain of command to be featured during a Division in the Spotlight event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Mendez is a Bryan native and 2016 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School. Division in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Sights and Sounds from UIL Football State Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row both Franklin and College Station represented the Brazos Valley at the UIL State Championships. The Lions won back-to-back state titles while the Cougars came up short to Aledo. The video is some of the sights and sounds from AT&T...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Take on Terriers in Tuesday Matinee at Reed Arena

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Wofford Terriers from the Southern Conference in a 1 p.m. matchup on Tueday, Dec. 20 at Reed Arena. The two teams have met once previously with the Aggies taking a hard-fought 70-52 win at Reed Arena on Dec. 21, 2020.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

AgriLife Extension offers canning class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever wanted to preserve food by canning at home, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering hands-on training. Country Extension Agent Flora Williams joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the class. Preserving the Harvest Canning Basics offers instruction on how to...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Keeping children engaged in learning over winter break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Monday many students across the Brazos Valley will begin their two week winter break. During that time, experts say learning loss can set students behind if they do not work on school skills. “Probably one of the biggest things that you can do at home...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Commissioner honored during meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Commissioner Court honored and recognized one of their very own during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting. Resolution 22-034 honored and recognized Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley for her outstanding contributions to Brazos County and the citizens of the entire Brazos Valley. The resolution was unanimously approved by the commissioner’s court and those in attendance stood and applauded.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Appliance Outfitters offer budget friendly appliances

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Does an essential home appliance need to be replaced? Do you need to rent-to-own an essential appliance? Appliance Outfitters can help you with that. At Appliance Outfitters experts specialize in open box, scratch and dent and pre-owned appliances. “Open box means it doesn’t come with the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Student Bonfire crew decorates stack with Christmas lights

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - If you drive by this year’s student bonfire you will see it has a little holiday spirit added to it. Student bonfire crew members decorated this year’s stack with Christmas lights that they brought themselves and draped over the bonfire. They even created...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze watch as well as a wind chill watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. Both advisories include Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties.
MADISON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy