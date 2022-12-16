After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Sunday. King, a former four-star high school recruit in the class of 2020, opened each of the last two seasons as the Aggies’ starting quarterback. While taking over for Kellen Mond and holding off competition from LSU transfer Max Johnson last offseason, he ultimately suffered injuries that derailed him in both seasons.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO