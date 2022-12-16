Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Car struck by gunfire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say gunfire struck a car on Charles Avenue in Lexington Monday night. No one was inside the car. No one was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. They do not have any suspect information to release.
WTVQ
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting of teen
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 1800 block of McCullough Drive around 1:40 Tuesday afternoon for a report of someone who had been shot. When officers arrived, they learned the teenage victim’s mother had taken him away in a personal vehicle.
fox56news.com
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington
Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead...
fox56news.com
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
WKYT 27
Lexington police urge drivers to be careful this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are warning drivers to be careful this weekend as we watch winter weather move into the area. Police say they already get a lot of calls for crashes and drunk driving this time of year. They stay that, combined with the weather, could be deadly.
WKYT 27
Police identify suspect in murder of Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have identified a suspect in the December 10 shooting death of Elaina Mammen. Police say 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley is wanted on a warrant for murder. According to police, 19-year-old Mammen was found shot inside a vehicle on Colonnade Drive. She was pronounced dead...
fox56news.com
Police looking for person who stole cash box from Fayette Mall kiosk
A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person caught on camera. Police looking for person who stole cash box from …. A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington...
WKYT 27
One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
wbontv.com
Manhunt ends with suspect in custody
A manhunt has ended tonight in Madison County with the apprehension of Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) age 52 of Richmond. Mr. Masters was being sought by local law enforcement for Attempted Murder, Fleeing and Evading Police, and Wanton Endangerment. The charges stem from the shooting incident on McWhorter Court around 3:30 yesterday in Richmond.
WKYT 27
No injuries reported in Rockcastle County house fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County had a busy night on Monday. In a post on the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, just after 11 p.m., crews from the department were paged to a house fire. The Brodhead Fire Department and Western Fire Department also responded...
WTVQ
7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
harlanenterprise.net
1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire
One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
wbontv.com
Manhunt for shooting suspect intensifies in Madison County, search to resume
The manhunt for a suspect in an alleged shooting earlier today in Richmond has been officially called off tonight. Authorities say the search will resume in the morning and urge anyone with any information or that sees anyone suspicious to call 911. Investigators tell WBON-TV9 they are still not able to release the suspect’s identity at this time, but that residents in the search area should remain on a higher alert until the suspect is captured.
WKYT 27
Richmond shooting suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after a five-hour standoff with Richmond police. According to the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page, 52-year-old Russell “Mark” Masters was arrested around 8:00 Tuesday night. Police say they found Masters at a house on Crooksville road and obtained a...
WKYT 27
Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating vandalism at two LGBTQ-owned businesses in Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton tweeted that the businesses were vandalized with “threatening” and “hateful” graffiti. The businesses targeted are The Bar Complex and Crossings. The Bar Complex posted photos of the vandalism on...
WLKY.com
70-year-old woman brutally attacked during carjacking in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville woman was brutally attacked during a carjacking outside a local restaurant. It was Karen Graham's first day as a part-time DoorDash driver when she stopped to pick up an order at a McDonald's in Jeffersontown when she was attacked. "They came up from...
WKYT 27
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that burned down a family’s home in Powell County. Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. By the time that crews arrived at the scene, the family’s mobile home was fully engulfed.
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
WKYT 27
Silver Lexington Christmas parade greets seniors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers are delivering some holiday spirit to seniors in Lexington. Silver Lexington is making parade stops at 29 senior living communities and nursing homes. Watch the video above to see the parade.
