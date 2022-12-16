Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51
MIAMI (OHIO) (4-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.609, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Scott 2-3, Chambers 2-6, Morrow 1-1, Wolf 1-5, Cluse 0-4) Blocked Shots: 5 (Morrow 3, Cluse 1, Chambers 1) Turnovers: 17 (Wolf 7, Chambers 3, Cluse 2, Scott 2, Watkins 2,...
Kansas St. 77, Morgan St. 46
MORGAN ST. (7-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.034, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 1-17, .059 (Henson 1-7, Addison 0-2, Shepherd 0-1, Jones 0-2, S.Johnson 0-1, G.Johnson 0-2, Oduah 0-1, Black 0-1) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Shepherd 6, Henson 3, Jones 2, Addison 1, G.Johnson 1,...
WESTERN MICHIGAN 61, SIENA HEIGHTS 41
Percentages: FG .255, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 1-17, .059 (Hallett 1-4, Nutter 0-1, Tester 0-1, Brown 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bell 0-3, Links 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nutter 2, Tester). Turnovers: 7 (Bell 3, Sluss 2, Tester, Williams). Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Tester 2, Bell,...
Penn St. 79, Cornell 48
CORNELL (6-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 27.869, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (McNicholas 3-10, Mulroy 1-4, Garcia-Martinez 1-2, Knee 1-3, Ingram 0-1, Beam 0-6) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 28 (McNicholas 8, Ingram 5, Pape 4, Beam 3, Mulroy 3, Hovis 2, Parker-Hall 2, Knee...
No. 4 Indiana 67, Butler 50
BUTLER (5-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dowell 1-2, Frederick 1-3, McLimore 1-5, Strande 1-3, Wingler 1-3, Jaynes 0-3, White 0-1) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Jaynes 4, Mortag 3, Dowell 2, McLimore 2, Taylor 1, White 1, Wingler...
Mississippi 75, Temple 55
TEMPLE (5-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (East 2-2, Gary 1-7, Nelson 1-6, Perea 0-1, Clinton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Solis 1) Turnovers: 19 (Clinton 4, East 4, Team 4, Nelson 3, Solis 2, Garner 1, Gary 1) Steals:...
Florida St. 92, Miami 85
MIAMI (7-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 42.466, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Harden 4-8, Cavinder 3-6, Williams 1-1, Dwyer 1-1, Erjavec 0-4, Salgues 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Pendande 2) Turnovers: 17 (Harden 5, Cavinder 3, Dwyer 2, Pendande 2, Williams 2, Erjavec 1, Johnson...
NORTHEASTERN 73, DAVIDSON 70
Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Turner 3-4, McClintock 2-2, Telfort 2-4, King 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Pridgen 0-1, Troutman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Telfort). Turnovers: 16 (Telfort 5, McClintock 3, Nwagha 3, Cormier, King, Pridgen, Troutman, Woods). Steals: 5 (Doherty, King,...
Pittsburgh 85, N. Alabama 83
N. ALABAMA (5-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 48.333, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Suzuki 5-11, Moore 4-9, Callins 2-4, O.Jones 1-4, Tittle 1-1, Pegues 1-1, Gill 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Gill 4, Tittle 1, Callins 1, Clutter 1) Turnovers: 9 (O.Jones 2, Suzuki 2,...
DRAKE 124, ST. AMBROSE 48
Percentages: FG .284, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Burgert 1-3, Morrissey 1-4, Jones 0-1, Moeller 0-1, Wills 0-1, Farrell 0-2, Spriggs 0-2, Steiner 0-2, White 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moeller). Turnovers: 15 (Spriggs 3, White 3, Jones 2, Mason 2, Morrissey 2, Born,...
LOUISIANA TECH 108, JARVIS CHRISTIAN 52
Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Robertson 2-3, Dill 1-3, Cargo 1-5, Jackson 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Womack 0-1, Holifield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Holifield, Nwogu). Turnovers: 20 (Cargo 3, Jackson 3, Nwogu 3, Robertson 3, Anderson 2, Lewis 2,...
BREAKING: Ducks flip 4-star RB Jayden Limar from Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The Oregon Ducks scored another massive win in the recruiting world on Wednesday, landing a verbal commitment from 4-star running back Jayden Limar, who was previously committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since May of 2022. Limar is rated as the No. 3 player in the state of Washington, and is viewed by 247Sports as the No. 16 RB in the 2023 class. He has been on multiple visits to Eugene over the past couple of years and has developed a close relationship with both Dan Lanning and Oregon RB coach Carlos Locklyn. This recruiting flip does not come as a major surprise, with On3’s Justin Hopkins logging a prediction for it to happen earlier this month. Limar is now the second RB in Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class, joining 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, who is rated as the No. 6 RB in the class. Jayden Limar’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 0.9108 WA RB Rivals 4 5.8 WA RB ESPN 4 81 WA RB On3 Recruiting 4 89.92 WA RB 247 Composite 4 90 WA RB Vitals Hometown Lake Stevens, WA Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-11 Weight 190 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on June 13th, 2021 Oregon visit on January 28th, 2022 Committed to Notre Dame on May 26, 2022 Top Schools Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Committed) Oregon Ducks Michigan Wolverines Arizona Wildcats Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160567692786744115211
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
