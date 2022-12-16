Linton stays unbeaten with win at Shakamak

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Lady Miners improved to 10-0 on the season with a 62-23 victory over Shakamak on Thursday evening. Bradie Chambers led the way with 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Sydney Jerrells added 13 points 6 rebounds and 5 steals. While Addisyn McKee finished with 12 points for the Lady Miners. Up next Linton goes to Mitchell on Saturday while Shakamak will play in the White River Valley Tournament on January 5th against Shoals.

