ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton, IN

Linton stays unbeaten with win at Shakamak

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0Osa_0jkQ9ZXH00

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Lady Miners improved to 10-0 on the season with a 62-23 victory over Shakamak on Thursday evening. Bradie Chambers led the way with 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Sydney Jerrells added 13 points 6 rebounds and 5 steals. While Addisyn McKee finished with 12 points for the Lady Miners. Up next Linton goes to Mitchell on Saturday while Shakamak will play in the White River Valley Tournament on January 5th against Shoals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

North Knox stays unbeaten

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Knox Lady Warriors stayed unbeaten on the season with a 37-26 victory over Linton on Tuesday night. North Knox (14-0) got 15 points from freshman Lexi Primus and 9 from Brynna Collins in the victory. Linton (11-1) was led by Sydney Jerrells who finished with 11 points for the […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Joey Hart wins 400th game

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Linton head coach Joey Hart won his 400th career game on Saturday after the Miners defeated Evansville Harrison in double overtime. Hart now has a record of 400-200 in 13 years at the school. He’s been a coach for 25 years overall. Up next Linton plays St. Joseph Ogden this Thursday […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Matt Jachec named 3rd Team All American

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State junior pitcher Matt Jachec was named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper 2023 Preseason All-American team on Monday. The right hander was selected to the CBN Preseason 3rd Team following a stellar season. Jachec posted the lowest ERA by a starting pitcher in the Missouri Valley Conference with a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensville School letting out early

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has announced that Owensville School is letting out early on Monday. According to officials with the South Gibson School Corporation, the school is dismissing early because of HVAC issues. GCSO says Owensville School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. on December 19.
OWENSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Jeff Moore & Joey Hart earn milestone wins

SULLIVAN (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan Golden Arrows defeated Edgewood 62-25 on Saturday evening. The victory was the 499th career win for head coach Jeff Moore. He is in his 33rd season with the school and has a career record of 499-273. Sullivan improves to 6-1 with the win and Moore will seek his 500th career […]
SULLIVAN, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Kristy Jean Tredway

Kristy Jean Tredway, 43, passed away at her Vincennes residence, December 5, 2022. She was born in Washington on January 17, 1979, to Merlin and Betty (Leighty) Tredway. Kristy was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her children. Those who now mourn Kristy’s passing include her father, Merlin Tredway,...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hospital workers donate gifts for Knox Co. children

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — More than 150 less-fortunate Knox County children will receive a Christmas gift this year thanks to the employees at Good Samaritan Hospital. According to a release from Good Samaritan, employees took part in the Giving Tree program this year to assemble hundreds of gifts ranging from clothing to toys, games, crafts, […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Winter Storm later this week

WINTER STORM WATCH for the north half of the area for Thu – Sat am. High of 34 and low of 17 today. No real snow today. Terre Haute right now is cold and a ligth wind. Temps are cold. Water vapor satellite has a weak system moving through tonight. Satellite shows clouds moving in and some snow showers on radar. We stay dry the next two days. Rain moves in Thursday and changes over to snow by Thursday night and into Friday. Temps will become bitter cold in the coming days. Tonight, cloudy and 27. Tomorrow, lots of clouds and 41. Dry mid week and the storm late this week and bitter cold after that.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
i69finishline.com

On Track Project Update: December 19, 2022

The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State Road 144 interchange, making it the longest section of new interstate to open for the I-69 Finish Line project. This marks nearly 150 miles of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis now open to free flow traffic.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Library board approves $2.4 million bid to create library branch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- The Vigo County Library Board chose a contractor to renovate a building in the 12 Points area. Keymark Construction will turn the old Thomas Funeral Home on North 13th St. into a new library branch. The Executive Director of the Vigo Co. Public Library, Kristi Howe, said at a meeting Monday […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/19)

Stephanie Cooper, 29, of Washington, was arrested for Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery w/Bodily Fluids, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Auto Theft. No bond was set. Jorge Lopez Ibarra, 19, of Mason, Texas, was arrested for OVWI. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Prepping pets for freezing temps, THHS gives free straw

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Community members are doing their part to prepare for the dangerously cold temperatures expected later this week. The Terre Haute Humane Society says people should bring their pets inside during the extreme cold. But for those concerned about stray animals, the shelter is giving out free boxes and straw. “It’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy