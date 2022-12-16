ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Senate sends Biden bill to keep gov’t open through Dec. 23

By KEVIN FREKING
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAPeB_0jkQ9LQL00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate passed legislation Thursday to fund the government for an additional week as lawmakers race to finish work on a full-year spending package before they head home for the holidays and a new Congress is sworn in.

Congress in September passed a bill to keep the government running through midnight Friday. The latest extension, which now goes to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law, funds federal agencies through Dec. 23. It passed by a vote of 71-19.

“Negotiations keep trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of work left to do and not enough time to do it, unless we extend government funding for another week," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in urging lawmakers to support the stopgap measure.

The roughly $1.7 trillion package being negotiated would finance the day-to-day operations of government agencies for the current fiscal year that began Oct. 1. Federal spending on programs such as Social Security and Medicare is not part of the annual appropriations process and is not included in the package.

House Republicans overwhelmingly have called for a longer-term extension into early next year so they could have a bigger role in setting spending levels for the agencies. Democrats in the House were able to advance the bill with little GOP support earlier this week.

But Sen. Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, has made the case that passing a full-year spending bill this Congress is better than the alternatives because it ensures a sizable increase in spending for defense.

“If a truly bipartisan full-year bill without poison pills is ready for final Senate passage by late next week, I’ll support it for our Armed Forces,” McConnell said Wednesday. “Otherwise, we’ll be passing a short-term continuing resolution into the new year.”

Some Senate Republicans disagreed with efforts to pass a spending bill before House Republicans could take charge. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., said he supported providing a short-term extension into next year because that would mean “more Republican priorities" in the final package.

Sen. Richard Shelby, the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, has said the two parties were about $25 billion apart on overall spending. But lawmakers announced Tuesday night that they had reached agreement on a “framework” that should allow negotiations to be completed by next week.

The final bill is also expected to include the Biden administration’s request for another $37 billion in aid to Ukraine as well as other bipartisan priorities, including an election measure designed to prevent another Jan. 6 insurrection. The bill would make it more difficult for lawmakers to object to a particular state’s electoral votes and make clear that the constitutional role of the vice president in the proceedings is solely ministerial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Schumer urges show of support for Ukraine with spending bill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate inched closer to passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill Wednesday with supporters pointing to a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening as another reason to advance the measure in a show of support for the beleaguered nation. The...
MAINE STATE
WSB Radio

Biden tells Zelenskyy: 'It's an honor to be by your side'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and to press for continued aid in the brutal months to come. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WPRI 12 News

1/6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection

An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSB Radio

Zelenskyy tells Biden: 'No compromises' in path to peace

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

DeSantis takes the good fight to woke educrats yet again with proposed dues law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has proved yet again he’s a warrior for educational excellence.  After enacting this spring his common-sense law on gender ideology in the classroom (despite a virulent left-wing misinformation campaign), he has now unveiled a powerful weapon in the fight to educate our children: plans for a law aimed at breaking the stranglehold excellence-hating teachers unions have over public schools by making it easier for teachers to opt out of union membership in already right-to-work Florida. That’s great news for parents and kids. The law, if it passes, would hike teacher salaries and stop automatically deducting union dues...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

WATCH: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address Congress Wednesday as part of his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded his country in February. U.S. President Joe Biden, who met with Zelenskyy earlier Wednesday, is expected to announce “a significant new package of security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Emmett Till and his mother honored with congressional medal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. The bill, which passed the Senate in January, is meant to honor...
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

US sending Patriots to Ukraine under $1.85B aid package

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington for his first known trip out of his country since Russia invaded in February.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Washington: ‘We will win’

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Wednesday in Washington as part of a visit aimed at underscoring the U.S.’s commitment to supporting Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. Zelenskyy will also address a joint session of Congress and Biden will announce “a significant...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

US hits more Iranian officials with human rights sanctions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Iran’s chief prosecutor, four other Iranian officials and a company that supports the country’s security forces for their roles in an ongoing violent crackdown on antigovernment protests. The Treasury Department announced it is targeting...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
112K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy