ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Small business incubator holds grand opening in downtown La Crosse

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNk9g_0jkQ9HtR00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Downtown La Crosse is home to a new hub for growing small businesses.

About a month ago, News 8 Now took you inside the Collective On Main while leaders were recruiting more vendors to fill the store.

On Thursday, the business incubator held its grand opening ceremony.

The Collective is run by Couleecap.

People who want to grow their small businesses can get a head start in this retail space.

Sellers get their first month of rent for free, and rent increases incrementally as the sellers get in the groove of running their business.

These sellers are also constantly in contact with business mentors, and help each other out.

“What really makes it unique is that we have a variety of businesses in one space,” said Community Development Coordinator for Couleecap Ashley Lacenski. “The model is that they should support each other and they really help make each other successful.”

The Collective still has room for more small businesses.

You can find out more on Couleecap’s website .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Local chef wins third Emmy award for PBS show ‘Wisconsin Foodie’

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — The PBS show ‘Wisconsin Foodie’ recently received its latest award for an episode with Siren Shrub Co. and Whitefeather Organics. The series focuses on great local food in Wisconsin and turns Wisconsin farmers and small business owners into “celebrities”. The show’s host and co-owner of Viroqua’s Driftless Cafe, Luke Zahm has been on the show for...
VIROQUA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo Clinic Health System nurses virtually walkthrough unfinished hospital

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Staff at Mayo Clinic Health System are stepping into the future. On Monday, they walked through the new La Crosse hospital virtually. Staff toured patient rooms and labor and delivery rooms. Mayo Clinic has used virtual technology before, but not to this degree. Unlike traditional hospital construction planning, nurses are able to get hands-on experience early...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Xcel Energy gives tips for winter storm preparation

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Xcel Energy employees say there are a few things you should keep in mind ahead of the incoming storm. Stay away from any downed power lines and keep natural gas meters clear. If you are an Xcel customer, you can sign up for outage notifications. Xcel Energy crews are already preparing for the weather. “We have...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Riverfest group honors Linda Lyche by ringing bells for the Salvation Army of La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is in the final stretch. And La Crosse’s Riverfest group is pushing the fundraiser over the finish line. Riverfest Commodores and their First Mates rang bells Friday at the Festival Foods locations in La Crosse and Onalaska. The group worked with an anonymous donor to match donations of up to...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Community Connections Center offers programs for adults of all ages

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – La Crosse’s new Community Connections Center is welcoming everyone with open arms. Teaming up with the Aging Disability Resource Center and the La Crosse Public Library, the Community Connections Center is offering a wide range of programs. Although most of the programming is geared toward older adults, younger adults are also welcome. The programs included range...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

English Lutheran Church recreates ancient Bethlehem

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Christmas is just a week away and one area church is taking people to where it all began. A cast and crew of over 300 people from the English Lutheran Church in La Crosse recreated ancient Bethlehem over the weekend. Visitors experienced the city in real-time, tasting food, hearing ancient music, and even seeing some live...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Altra Federal Credit Union awards $10,000 to Evergreen Elementary PTO

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Altra Federal Credit Union is helping community members ‘live their best life.’ Employees nominate organizations for the Best Life Community Awards. Some local winners including Freedom Honor Flight, Cappella Performing Arts Center, and 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection received $1500 in donation funds. The community got involved with nominations too. By popular vote, Evergreen Elementary PTO in...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy