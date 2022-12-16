Small business incubator holds grand opening in downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Downtown La Crosse is home to a new hub for growing small businesses.

About a month ago, News 8 Now took you inside the Collective On Main while leaders were recruiting more vendors to fill the store.

On Thursday, the business incubator held its grand opening ceremony.

The Collective is run by Couleecap.

People who want to grow their small businesses can get a head start in this retail space.

Sellers get their first month of rent for free, and rent increases incrementally as the sellers get in the groove of running their business.

These sellers are also constantly in contact with business mentors, and help each other out.

“What really makes it unique is that we have a variety of businesses in one space,” said Community Development Coordinator for Couleecap Ashley Lacenski. “The model is that they should support each other and they really help make each other successful.”

The Collective still has room for more small businesses.

You can find out more on Couleecap’s website .

