ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 66

Paul Fraser
4d ago

Ahhh. The Navy is so pathetic. They fire their most prolific coach right after a hard fought game against their biggest rival. He probably hurt someone's feeling not using their pronouns

Reply
9
justmtc
4d ago

What in the hello does the name of the title have to do you a football coach? He is not a military officer or nco. Who even wrote this article with that title should be fired.

Reply(5)
5
P. M. Barnett
5d ago

Hard to recruit great players when they have to serve the country long after their "college" days are over.

Reply(22)
4
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Navy's Head Coaching Hire

After over 15 years with Ken Niumatalolo as their head coach, Navy football will begin a new era in 2023. And now they have their new coach. On Monday, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported that Navy is promoting defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to full head coach. Newberry is coming off his fourth year with the Midshipmen and oversaw the defense rise to top 25 in the nation in multiple categories.
The Spun

Navy Has Officially Announced Its Next Head Coach

Navy has officially hired Ken Niumatalolo's replacement. Brian Newberry, who had been the defensive coordinator under Niumatalolo, is now the head coach of the Midshipmen and the program is pretty excited about it. "Brian is organized, innovative, intelligent, inspirational and brings an expectation of competitive toughness that has made Navy...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
InsideHook

What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don’t Succeed at Getting In?

Navy SEALs occupy a rarefied place in both American military history and popular culture. They have a well-earned reputation for being an elite group, in terms of both their training and the assignments they’re given — and they’ve been the subject of countless films and television series. In recent years, however, some details about the SEAL program have taken on aspects of a cautionary tale, including reports of SEAL candidates dying as a result of their training.
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
minecreek.info

Organization Of Confederate Field Artillery

On November 1, 1862, the Confederate Adjutant and inspector General's Office issued its General Orders, No. 81, which spelled oili the organization of the light artillery:. "II, The following will be the organization of a company of light artillery, according to die number of guns composing the battery, viz.:. For...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
defensenews.com

Congress is building a stronger fleet than the Navy

Last Thursday, the House voted on a final National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023 that secures the future of our naval fleet for another year. Fortunately, Congress improved the Navy’s FY23 inadequate shipbuilding plan in critical ways: We rejected the Navy’s ship construction plans, their decommissioning schedules, force structure proposals and overarching threat assumptions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy