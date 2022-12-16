ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge

Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
The Independent

QAnon Capitol rioter who chased police officer Eugene Goodman sentenced to five years in prison

A Capitol rioter who led a mob that chased police officer Eugene Goodman up a flight of stairs during the January 6 insurrection has been sentenced to five years in prison.Construction worker Douglas Jensen, of Iowa, was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the US Capitol and came dangerously close to breaching the Senate chamber, Department of Justice prosecutors said.“You, by your own actions, put yourself at the forefront of that mob,” Judge Timothy Kelly said as he handed down the sentence, according to CNN. “You were not a hero and not a patriot, but you were not a...
New York Post

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
Salon

“Very loud message”: Ex-FBI official says Oath Keepers verdict makes Trump prosecution more likely

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe argued that Attorney General Merrick Garland's speech, in the wake of top Oath Keepers' conviction for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is a direct message to other people who were involved in carrying out, organizing, or inciting the attack.
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Snaps at Disciplinary Counsel and Claims He’s Been ‘Persecuted,’ as Rowdy Testimony in Attorney Misconduct Hearing Kicks Off

The debut witness during his own disciplinary proceedings, attorney Rudy Giuliani testified that former President Donald Trump tapped him to lead his litigation blitz the day after Election Day. The former mayor of New York City depicted that effort as scattershot and disorganized. “I showed up with a small group...
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
TheDailyBeast

JFK Assassination Investigator Has Jarring New Claim About Oswald's CIA Involvement

The CIA holds documents that show presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in an intelligence operation before the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a prominent Kennedy assassination reporter alleged Tuesday.“We’re talking about smoking-gun proof of a CIA operation involving Lee Harvey Oswald,” reporter Jefferson Morley said.Morley claimed the CIA operation involving Oswald took place in the summer of 1963, three months before the assassination. The allegation from Morley, who has written extensively about the CIA in the 1960s, could shake up the history of the Kennedy assassination if it proves to be true.Kennedy investigators have long sought to investigate...
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.

