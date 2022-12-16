Read full article on original website
Man who helped steal Nancy Pelosi's laptop while storming the Capitol with his mother pleads guilty
Rafael Rondon faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for breaking into the Capitol on January 6 and stealing Pelosi's laptop.
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Washington Examiner
Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge
Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
QAnon Capitol rioter who chased police officer Eugene Goodman sentenced to five years in prison
A Capitol rioter who led a mob that chased police officer Eugene Goodman up a flight of stairs during the January 6 insurrection has been sentenced to five years in prison.Construction worker Douglas Jensen, of Iowa, was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the US Capitol and came dangerously close to breaching the Senate chamber, Department of Justice prosecutors said.“You, by your own actions, put yourself at the forefront of that mob,” Judge Timothy Kelly said as he handed down the sentence, according to CNN. “You were not a hero and not a patriot, but you were not a...
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Brandon Phillips is a longtime Georgia Republican, worked briefly with the Trump campaign, and is an ally of incoming Rep. Mike Collins.
Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown
Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
“Very loud message”: Ex-FBI official says Oath Keepers verdict makes Trump prosecution more likely
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe argued that Attorney General Merrick Garland's speech, in the wake of top Oath Keepers' conviction for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is a direct message to other people who were involved in carrying out, organizing, or inciting the attack.
“They are going to slam this judge”: Experts say appeals court will shut down Trump judge’s “circus”
Legal experts predicted that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will soon shut down the special master process in the Mar-a-Lago probe that was ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The special master process ordered by Cannon, a Trump appointee, effectively allows former President Donald Trump to challenge the...
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in hot water and facing intense pushback for comments he made earlier this week about a Black Santa, the KKK, and the Ashley Madison dating site. According to The Hill, the controversial remarks came during a hearing on the case “303 Creative v. Elenis,”...
Rudy Giuliani Snaps at Disciplinary Counsel and Claims He’s Been ‘Persecuted,’ as Rowdy Testimony in Attorney Misconduct Hearing Kicks Off
The debut witness during his own disciplinary proceedings, attorney Rudy Giuliani testified that former President Donald Trump tapped him to lead his litigation blitz the day after Election Day. The former mayor of New York City depicted that effort as scattershot and disorganized. “I showed up with a small group...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath
Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
JFK Assassination Investigator Has Jarring New Claim About Oswald's CIA Involvement
The CIA holds documents that show presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in an intelligence operation before the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a prominent Kennedy assassination reporter alleged Tuesday.“We’re talking about smoking-gun proof of a CIA operation involving Lee Harvey Oswald,” reporter Jefferson Morley said.Morley claimed the CIA operation involving Oswald took place in the summer of 1963, three months before the assassination. The allegation from Morley, who has written extensively about the CIA in the 1960s, could shake up the history of the Kennedy assassination if it proves to be true.Kennedy investigators have long sought to investigate...
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Washington Examiner
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has secretly stripped eight more people of their rights to own, use, or purchase firearms , according to internal FBI documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and over a dozen GOP members of Congress in October demanded that the FBI...
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
