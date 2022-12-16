Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Astros manager Dusty Baker once smoked a joint with legendary guitarist Jimi HendrixJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks dealt Quentin Grimes injury blow for Raptors matchup
The New York Knicks are flying high at the moment and just beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors by 38 points Tuesday. But as the Knicks look to extend their winning streak to nine on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, they will be without a key starter. Shooting guard Quentin Grimes is dealing with an ankle sprain and is doubtful to suit up here, as reported by SNY’s Ian Begley.
Knicks lose draft pick for Jalen Brunson tampering
The NBA has finally made a ruling in the Jalen Brunson tampering investigation. The league announced Wednesday that the New York Knicks have been docked their own 2025 second-round pick for early discussions with Brunson. From the NBA: “This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving […] The post Knicks lose draft pick for Jalen Brunson tampering appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Thunder prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022
The Thunder host the Trail Blazers for a divisional matchup in Oklahoma City! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Thunder prediction and pick. The Blazers and Thunder will play back-to-back games against each other after Shai Gilgous-Alexander drilled a game-winner as time expired Monday night. The score was tied with about […] The post NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Thunder prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball breaks silence on harsh reality surrounding return from knee injury
Lonzo Ball wants to return this season. But the reality of the situation is that he’s still dealing with a knee injury and his 2022-2023 campaign is in jeopardy. Ball recently addressed his injury concern, per NBC Sports. “It’s been a crazy journey, been a crazy therapy,” Ball said. “Everything is just trying to get […] The post Bulls’ Lonzo Ball breaks silence on harsh reality surrounding return from knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The Raptors’ top trade candidate, and it’s not O.G. Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors are in a downward spiral this season, which has many teams eyeing them for possible trades at the deadline in February. One Raptors player garnering a ton of interest is OG Anunoby, but it appears he’s not their most coveted trade candidate. That’s actually sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr, according to numerous NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype.
NBA rumors: Kristaps Porzingis’ $36 million Wizards decision gets eye-opening update
Washington Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million 2023-24 player option and try his hand at gaining a long-term deal from the Wizards in free agency, according to a Wednesday edition of “NBA Notebook” from HoopsHype. The Wizards free agency deal could be along the lines of three years, $90 million […] The post NBA rumors: Kristaps Porzingis’ $36 million Wizards decision gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks ‘monitoring’ Zach LaVine’s trade availability after Bulls blowup
The New York Knicks are reportedly keeping tabs on Zach LaVine amid his drama with the Chicago Bulls, per HoopsHype. The Bulls recently had a blowup during their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Frustration was reportedly directed at LaVine during the incident. Several teams, including the aforementioned Knicks, are monitoring the situation in case LaVine […] The post RUMOR: Knicks ‘monitoring’ Zach LaVine’s trade availability after Bulls blowup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey help GM Troy Weaver secure new deal
Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has worked as the team’s lead decision-maker since 2020. During his time at the helm, the Pistons have drafted Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart, all of whom are starter-caliber players or better. Few teams have squeezed so much value out of their draft picks this decade.
Is Khris Middleton playing vs. Cavaliers?
Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton has missed the last two games with a knee injury. The Bucks went 2-0 over this span, winning against the Jazz on Saturday and the Pelicans on Monday. Because of how much time Middleton has missed over the last few months, when Milwaukee takes the court to play the Cavs […] The post Is Khris Middleton playing vs. Cavaliers? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022
The Dallas Mavericks (15-16) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Timberwolves prediction and pick. Dallas has lost three of their last four games to drop them to 10th place in the Western...
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Inside the NBA clowning Charles Barkley again
The Los Angeles Lakers might be in danger of losing Anthony Davis to injury for a long period amid a 13-18 start. But at the very least, LeBron James is still finding ways to entertain himself. LeBron, part owner of Liverpool F.C., recently made his love for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe known. He even showed his former teammate Jeff Green some love after a nasty poster jam last night. And it seems as if James’ heart was filled with even more joy after seeing Charles Barkley get pranked yet again on TNT’s Inside the NBA.
LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA
For better or worse, LaVar Ball has never been afraid to speak his mind. Recently, he sat down for an interview with Complex to talk about the NBA careers of his sons, LaMelo and Lonzo. With LaMelo’s team, the Charlotte Hornets, currently sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Complex asked LaVar if […] The post LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley bashes Robert Sarver’s $4 billion payout for Suns
Robert Sarver was virtually forced to sell the Phoenix Suns after his workplace scandals and the sale ultimately netted him a pretty penny. The sale with mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia valued the team at a $4 billion valuation with a huge chunk of that total going straight to Sarver’s pocket. That isn’t sitting well with former Suns icon Charles Barkley.
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022
The Golden State Warriors (15-17) visit the Brooklyn Nets (19-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Nets prediction and pick. Golden State has lost four of their last five games to drop them to 11th in the Western Conference. The Warriors are […] The post NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss engaged to actor Jay Mohr
Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss is tying the knot with actor Jay Mohr, adding another ring to her collection. The couple have been dating since 2017, and got engaged earlier this month, according to TMZ. The two frequently attended Lakers games together before the relationship was...
Sixers’ surprise X-factor during winning streak is bench unit
CAMDEN, NJ — The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to extend their winning streak to six games. Everything starts and ends with Joel Embiid and the contributions from James Harden are also crucial. Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton are all important pieces as well. But the Sixers bench, which got off to a putrid start to the season, is starting to play meaningful roles in wins.
