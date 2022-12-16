Have the Patriots got to the point where they may be regretting drafting Mac Jones? One writer believes that may be the case. To say Jones has had a bad sophomore season for New England would be the understatement of the year. We know at least one of his teammates agrees (looking at you, Trent Brown). The devastating self-inflicted loss against the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly has only made that more apparent as it was arguably the worst game of the signal caller’s career.

