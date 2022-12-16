Read full article on original website
Patriots Captain Reveals Bill Belichick’s Message After Raiders Loss
LAS VEGAS — Bill Belichick preached the importance of unity after his New England Patriots suffered the unlikeliest of losses Sunday. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium after linebacker Chandler Jones picked off an unnecessary Jakobi Meyers lateral and returned it 48 yards for a walk-off touchdown — the first of its kind in NFL history.
Patriots Wideout Disagrees With Controversial Raiders Touchdown
Count DeVante Parker among those who believed Keelan Cole did not get both feet down on his late touchdown against the Patriots. The New England wide receiver took to Twitter on Sunday to dispute Cole’s game-tying score, which came in the final minute of the Patriots’ 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Ray Lewis Throws Ruthless Comments Toward Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers
Everyone has thrown jokes toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in recent days, and they don’t seem to be ending any time soon. As you’ve seen by now, the Patriots wide receiver threw the ball on an unnecessary lateral that resulted in his quarterback being shoved into the ground by pass rusher Chandler Jones on the breathtaking final play of New England-Las Vegas as the Raiders walked off with the improbable win.
Were Patriots Screwed By Refs On Tyquan Thornton Incompletion?
LAS VEGAS — The Patriots ultimately were their own worst enemies during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but they also might’ve been on the wrong end of some bad officiating. Trailing 10-3 on a second-and-6 with 1:29 left in the first half, Mac...
Do Patriots Have Case Blaming Refs For Unimaginable Ending?
New England Patriots fans may have a bone to pick with referee Ron Tolbert after his unbelievable ruling Sunday afternoon. The Patriots fell to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in one of the worst losses a playoff-hopeful could imagine. The 30-24 verdict left fans shocked, but was preceded by another moment that left people shaking their heads in disbelief.
What Mac Jones Said About Jakobi Meyers After Heartbreaking Patriots Loss
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers is one of the most well-liked and respected players in the Patriots locker room. So, it’s not surprising that everyone went to bat for the Patriots receiver after his ill-advised lateral caused a disastrous 30-24 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Among the...
Patriots Fans Will Hate These Mac Jones-Chandler Jones T-Shirts
Trying to tick off a Patriots fan this holiday season? Well, look no further than the T-shirt that Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted Monday, one day after New England’s embarrassing loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Patriots crumbled in stunning fashion Sunday, with two ill-advised laterals...
What Joe Burrow Has Seen From Patriots Defense Before Week 16 Game
Joe Burrow headlines one of the deepest offenses in the NFL as the Bengals unit has proven key in Cincinnati winning each of its last six games. Burrow, however, acknowledged how Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots will present another challenge when Cincinnati takes the field at Gillette Stadium in Week 16.
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
Are You Kidding Me?! Mind-Blowing Final Play Costs Patriots In Unspeakable Loss
If you thought the “Miami Miracle” was bad, the New England Patriots blew that stupidity out of the water on the final play of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. With 10 seconds remaining in a 24-all tie game, Patriots running back Rhamondre...
Former Patriot Fitting In Seamlessly With Joe Burrow, Bengals
Ted Karras joined the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason after spending five of his first six seasons with the New England Patriots. And Karras, who developed a reputation as one of the most approachable players in the Patriots locker room, has fit in seamlessly in Cincinnati. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showered Karras in praise Monday when speaking about the offensive lineman, who’s versatility previously displayed in New England has helped his new team.
How Oddsmakers Viewed Colts’ QB Change To Nick Foles Vs. Chargers
Matt Ryan has been benched again in Indianapolis as Nick Foles will step in as the starting quarterback. The Colts still have an outside shot of making the postseason with a 4-9-1 record heading into Week 16. They would need a lot of help, specifically the 7-7 Tennessee Titans and the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars dropping the last three games of the season.
ESPN Writer Has Patriots Passing On Mac Jones In 2021 NFL Re-Draft
Have the Patriots got to the point where they may be regretting drafting Mac Jones? One writer believes that may be the case. To say Jones has had a bad sophomore season for New England would be the understatement of the year. We know at least one of his teammates agrees (looking at you, Trent Brown). The devastating self-inflicted loss against the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly has only made that more apparent as it was arguably the worst game of the signal caller’s career.
Is Mac Jones Fighting For His Patriots Job Over Final Three Weeks?
FOXBORO, Mass. — This time last year, there was little doubt that Mac Jones would be the Patriots’ starting quarterback for at least the following two seasons. Jones’ disappointing sophomore season continued last Sunday with perhaps his worst game yet as a pro. Yeah, the numbers were bad, but it’s the way Jones played against the Raiders that was especially concerning.
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Bill Belichick Gushes Over Joe Burrow Ahead Of Patriots-Bengals
FOXBORO, Mass. — Joe Burrow has a big fan in Bill Belichick. Not like that’s surprising. The Cincinnati Bengals star has everything you’d want in a franchise quarterback, rightfully drawing comparisons to Tom Brady. And Belichick will get his first in-person look at Burrow on Saturday when the New England Patriots host the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Week 16 Picks: ATS Predictions For Full Christmas Weekend Slate
We can just about guarantee you one thing as we dive into Week 16 of the NFL season: You won’t get a better holiday present than our weekly against-the-spread picks. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, the NFL will get a rare taste of wall-to-wall action on the actual holiday. Instead of investing a full slate on the big day, though, the league is spreading out the weekend games over two days, with the bulk of the action coming Saturday on Christmas Eve.
What Were Patriots Thinking On This Disastrous Play Vs. Raiders?
LAS VEGAS — The first half of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game ended in miserable fashion for New England. With 35 seconds left before halftime at Allegiant Stadium, an ill-timed miscommunication on special teams allowed Las Vegas linebacker Malcolm Koonce to block a Michael Palardy punt, giving the Raiders possession at the Patriots’ 20-yard line.
Colts to Start QB Nick Foles and Bench Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts are shaking things up at the quarterback position again. As ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports, Indianapolis will start Nick Foles for Week 16’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Foles replaces former starter Matt Ryan, who finds himself benched for a second...
Bengals’ Joe Burrow Reveals Initial Introduction To Bill Belichick
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow never has been one to lack confidence. But perhaps one time Burrow portrayed that more than any was when he made his initial introduction to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, who has...
