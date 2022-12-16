Read full article on original website
Inside Carlos Correa’s Chaotic Flip From the Giants to the Mets
Having arrived the previous day, Carlos Correa woke up in San Francisco on Tuesday and dressed to impress for his 11 a.m. Pacific introductory news conference as the new shortstop of the Giants. The news conference never happened. By late in the evening, Correa was the third baseman for the Mets.
Why are the Phillies Delaying in Extending Nola?
While the Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams in free agency, there’s still work to be done. Not just with adding more quality players. The Phillies would be wise to stay in house and lock up Aaron Nola, who will become a free agent after the 2023 season.
Blue Jays Don’t Sign Brantley, Can Still Pivot To Conforto
Free-agent hitters are quickly finding their homes for the 2023 season. It was a busy weekend around MLB, as designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez reportedly inked a one-year contract with the Dodgers Saturday, while Michael Brantley, another DH/outfielder, returned to the Astros. Brantley's return to Houston on a reported one-year, $12-million...
Beltran, Ventura and Yost headline latest Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame ballot
The latest group of candidates for the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame includes the winningest and longest-tenured manager in franchise history, a former AL Rookie of the Year and a rising star pitcher who died before the prime of his life. The Royals announced the start of the 2023...
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started
It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
