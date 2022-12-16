Read full article on original website
JMU alumna shines on Forbes’ ’30 under 30′ list
Every shimmering piece of jewelry cradled in Emily Warden’s Richmond storefront has a storied past riddled with details about its origin and meaning it’s meant to convey. And like every glittering gem in her store, Warden, who graduated from James Madison University in 2017, also has a story worth telling.
Man shot near University of Virginia in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of 14th Street NW.
FOX Carolina
Professor says he was ‘disturbed’ by swastika banner in Charlottesville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy says he hasn’t attended a political rally since the day he was photographed standing in Charlottesville, Va. more than five years ago. According to his attorney, the computer science professor wasn’t there when self-proclaimed neo-Nazi James Fields crashed his car into a...
WSLS
UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry was on the phone with his mom just moments before tragic shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After spending the day in Washington, D.C., on a field trip with a group of students, UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry called his mom and let her know that he was headed back to campus and that his phone was almost out of battery, NBC News reports.
Augusta Free Press
School field trip to JMU gets Karens bent out of shape over ‘racial plays’
A grandmother got upset because a third-grade field trip to see a performance of traditional Nigerian dance at JMU made her feel uncomfortable about being white, and now Rockingham County Public Schools is having to do something to make her feel better about herself. That’s what we’re getting from our...
gmufourthestate.com
YOUNGKIN’S STATEMENTS ON VIRGINIA SHOOTINGS REINFORCE THE NEED FOR GUN REFORM
Saying “here we are again” no longer makes sense. This is no longer a cycle of mass shootings. Instead, we live in a constant state where not a day will go by without a community being affected by gun violence. 28 shootings have resulted in four or more...
cbs19news
One person shot on North Berkshire Rd. Charlottesville Police are investigating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – One female was shot 2300 Block of North Berkshire Rd. and was transported to the University of Virginia medical center. Charlottesville Police Department responded to a reported shots fired call around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 19. The victim is receiving treatment for a...
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to understand how antidepressant use could impact pregnancies. In the study, Doctor John Lukens and his team found a potential connection between antidepressants and inflammation on the mother’s end, with her baby’s brain development. He says they think it could lead to an increased risk of autism.
UVA-area shooting suspect in custody
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect of a shooting that took place about a block away from the University of Virginia's campus.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 28-year-old Anthony Paige. CPD says Paige is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 14th Street NW area early Sunday, December 18. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
Augusta Free Press
UPDATE: Charlottesville man, Staunton woman in custody in Sunday 14th Street shooting
A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the shooting on 14th Street NW in Charlottesville early Sunday morning, but we still don’t have a lot of detail otherwise on what went down. Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, and Miriah Shavone Smith, 30, of Staunton,...
cbs19news
Shots fired incident updated
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early Saturday morning Charlottesville police responded to a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found one male victim who was sent to UVA medical center for a gunshot wound. They have a suspect, Anthony Paige, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident. this shooting occurred at 2:20...
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
WSLS
Lynchburg mom says apartment was shot more than 40 times, bullet inches from daughters bed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg apartment home was hit by gunfire Monday as the family was resting, authorities said. Police believe two suspects fired at the back of the home from the alleyway striking bedroom windows and the upstairs unit bathroom. “It was just so many gunshots. It’s just...
Louisa County deputies fatally shoot suspect, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating an incident in which deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect who allegedly ran toward them with a weapon.
Augusta Free Press
Three in custody in connection with $115K jewelry theft from Harrisonburg Kohl’s
Three men stole more than $115,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl’s in Harrisonburg last month. They’re now in custody, and that’s news, but seriously: $115,000 in jewelry at a Kohl’s?. According to Harrisonburg Police, a man went behind an unattended jewelry counter at the Kohl’s...
