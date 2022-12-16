ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hburgcitizen.com

JMU alumna shines on Forbes’ ’30 under 30′ list

Every shimmering piece of jewelry cradled in Emily Warden’s Richmond storefront has a storied past riddled with details about its origin and meaning it’s meant to convey. And like every glittering gem in her store, Warden, who graduated from James Madison University in 2017, also has a story worth telling.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to understand how antidepressant use could impact pregnancies. In the study, Doctor John Lukens and his team found a potential connection between antidepressants and inflammation on the mother’s end, with her baby’s brain development. He says they think it could lead to an increased risk of autism.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 28-year-old Anthony Paige. CPD says Paige is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 14th Street NW area early Sunday, December 18. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Shots fired incident updated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early Saturday morning Charlottesville police responded to a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found one male victim who was sent to UVA medical center for a gunshot wound. They have a suspect, Anthony Paige, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident. this shooting occurred at 2:20...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy