Read full article on original website
Related
Watch for Dunkin’ Handing Out Holiday Gift Cards in Portland This Afternoon
Today from 1:30 - 3:30 pm, the Dunkin' Crew will be out in Portland handing out $5 Holiday Cards to spread a little joy. Since last week, Dunkin' ambassador teams have been in downtowns, at malls, colleges, sports venues, hospitals, and police departments around southern and central Maine. They've been handing out $5 Dunkin Holiday Hot cards.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Falmouth, Maine, Jewelry Maker is Hiding Gifts in the Portland Area to Be Discovered
Sari Rachel from Falmouth is acting a little like Santa Claus as we get close to Christmas. She's a self-taught metalsmith that makes jewelry by hand to sell on her website, sarirae.com. My girlfriend Michele is a big fan and was excited to see that Sari Rae was doing a...
Rosemont Market and Wine Bar to Close Permanently at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine
If you've visited Thompson's Point in Portland any time recently, you know there has been a lot going on in that little nook of the city. Thompson's Point has seen some construction projects with the Children's Museum of Maine being built and the Rink at Thompson's Point currently undergoing renovations. While the property continues to build, it'll move forward without one notable business, as Rosemont Market and Wine Bar has announced on Instagram that they will be closing their Thompson's Point location permanently.
This Over a Century Old Building is for Sale in Harrison, Maine
A former library that was constructed in 1908 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Harrison. The Former Caswell Public Library stands out amongst the slightly more modern buildings along Main Street in Harrison Village today. According to Harrison Village Library, Harrison...
Maine teen launches online bakery with help from her mother
PORTLAND, Maine — Lila Happel and her mom, Margaret Logan, have always loved to bake. The pair decided to take that love to the next level in December 2021 when they launched Lila Bean Bakery. The online bakery features an array of tasty treats like holiday-themed sugar cookies, croquembouche, and even wedding cakes.
Here’s How You Can Help South Portland, Maine, Clear Over 600 Fire Hydrants From Snow
How about that recent snowstorm? Fun, right? Or maybe, not so much?. It certainly won't be the last one in Maine for the season, so buckle up for even more mountains of snow to blanket the state. And sure, you're probably all prepped and ready to go with your shovels...
It Wouldn’t Be Christmas With This Portland, Maine Police Officer’s Beautiful Singing
It's become an annual holiday tradition with the Portland Police Department. For the sixth straight year, Portland Police Officer Jeremy Turner has taken some time to sing a Christmas song to share on the Department's Facebook page and they have been nothing but spectacular. Each year, Officer Turner demonstrates his...
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a One in 30 Million Find
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense.
JustLuxe.com
This Historic Maine Hotel Underwent A Massive Facelift Making Way For A Beautiful Boutique Property
When Gerard Kiladjian’s Principal Hospitality purchased the property in Brunswick, Maine formerly known as The Daniel and Captain Daniel Stone Inn back in 2020, he had a vision of transforming the historic property into a boutique hotel. Then COVID hit. After extensive renovation and some unexpected delays due to...
Some Parts of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm in Maine, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday, and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening.
Oxford County teen missing since Dec. 9 safely located
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office was working to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on the night of Dec. 9. In a release, the sheriff's office said Aaron Warner came to them the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 20, and reported that his son was missing.
WMTW
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WMTW
Watermain break forces road closure in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Part of East Avenue in Lewiston is closed due to a large watermain break. According to the Lewiston Police Department, the road is closed at Janelle Street, near Lewiston High School. Crew hope to have to road reopened by Sunday afternoon.
WMTW
Florida man in critical condition after apparent hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police in Old Orchard Beach are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run that left a Florida man critically hurt Saturday night. Officers responded to Cascade Road a report of a man lying unconscious in the street just after 9:30 p.m., where it appeared he had been hit by a vehicle.
Can You go Out to Eat in the Old Port in Portland, Maine, for Less than $30?
I don’t know if prices have truly skyrocketed beyond comprehension, if new places are just opening up outside of my budget, or if I’m just now realizing how expensive Portland is. The other night I wanted to grab something to eat with friends before we frolicked off into...
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
WMTW
Maine Turnpike reopens in Portland after lunchtime crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A crash shut down part of the Maine Turnpike in Portland around the lunchtime rush Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority said the crash happened around mile 48 and that traffic headed south was being diverted off the highway at Exit 48. That is the exit for Larrabee Road.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0