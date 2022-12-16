FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.

