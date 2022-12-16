Read full article on original website
KARK
Oregon’s sizzling fourth hands Arkansas its first loss
Arkansas looked well on its way to a 14th straight win to open the women’s college basketball season, but an Oregon fourth-quarter put that dream to bed. The 16th-ranked Ducks used a 30-19 final stanza to take a 85-78 win over the the No. 17 Razorbacks Tuesday afternoon at the San Diego Invitational.
KARK
DE John Morgan III signs with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pitt defensive end transfer John Morgan III has signed with Arkansas. Morgan, 6-2, 265, was here this past weekend and said at time he would sign after the national championship game. He had visited Missouri prior to Arkansas and talked about maybe seeing Tennessee and Colorado before making a decision.
KARK
Hogs hoping to have successful early signing period
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches are hoping for a successful early signing period that begins Wednesday and concludes on Friday. They currently have 20 high school commitments to go with three from the transfer portal. It’s always possible someone on Arkansas’ list could still flip to another school or the Razorbacks could flip a recruit from elsewhere. The Razorbacks have already had three players go back on verbal commitments.
KARK
Arkansas Diamond Hogs ranked #7 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 preseason baseball poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas baseball team will begin the 2023 season as a Top 10 team. The Razorbacks are ranked #7 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday morning. It is Arkansas’ highest ranking in the publication’s preseason poll since the 2018 campaign, when the Hogs checked in at #3.
KARK
Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
KARK
Arkansas’ signed letters of intents
FAYETTEVILLE — This story will be updated as signed letters of intent arrive at Arkansas today. Today is the first day of the early signing period that extends through Friday. The Razorbacks enter the day with 20 high school commitments and three transfer portal pledges. Stay with Hogville and...
KARK
KJ Jefferson preparing for bowl and 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is once again preparing for a bowl game without all the targets he had during the regular season. Last year, star wide receiver Treylon Burks opted out of the Outback Bowl to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. This year, Jefferson will be missing Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson and tight end Trey Knox for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Haselwood opted out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft while Jackson and Knox entered the transfer portal.
KARK
Arkansas’ depth chart for bowl game
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for the bowl game and the first such roster since the end of the season. Here’s a closer look at the Arkansas depth chart for Kansas. OFFENSE. WR 13 Jaedon Wilson R-Fr. // 6-3 // 175. 85 Harper Cole R-So....
KARK
Micah Tease decommits from Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease has decommitted from Arkansas following a weekend visit to Texas A&M. Tease, 5-11, 180, made the announcement on Twitter Monday. “First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with these amazing recruitment opportunities. Without him,...
KARK
Travis Williams named Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator, comes to Arkansas from UCF
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Travis Williams as the Razorbacks’ new defensive coordinator. Williams brings defensive coordinator experience and a wealth of Southeastern Conference knowledge to The Hill, having played at Auburn and later as the Tigers’ co-defensive coordinator. On the field, he starred as a two-time All-SEC linebacker – including first-team honors in 2004 – leading the Tigers in tackles during their undefeated season in 2004.
KARK
Arkansas picks up prep for Liberty Bowl clash with Kansas
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is well aware of the perception that Kansas’ football team and its fans are more excited about a matchup of 6-6 programs in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 28 in Memphis. But Pittman is also of the belief that his team will...
KARK
MBB Players play “Holiday Elves” for family at Samaritan Community Center.
Rogers, AR (Zipline Studio)- The Arkansas Men’s Basketball team has been busy on the court, and OFF the court the last few days! The Athlete Advocate Consortium “Elves” (aka Jalen Graham, Devo Davis, and Makhel Mitchell) visited the Rogers Samaritan Community Center shop on Monday where they spread a little Christmas cheer by paying for unsuspecting customers’ purchases and treating parents and children to mini-shopping sprees in the store.
