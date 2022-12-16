Read full article on original website
KEPR
Japanese Beetle quarantine area extended in Benton and Yakima Counties
Benton and Yakima Counties Wash. — Local Agriculture Leaders are working to eradicate the Japanese Beetle, and now they are extending the area of quarantine in Benton and Yakima counties. Leaders have been monitoring this pest locally since the 1980's, but say, the effort started after just three of...
KEPR
Local Health Leaders warn of hypothermia and other dangers as temperatures plummet
Tri-Cities Wash. — With temperatures plummeting this week, we talked to Local Health Leaders, who shared some tips to remember while out in the elements. Public Health Officials tell us that the main worry for the week is hypothermia. They say the first signs to look out for can be pretty obvious.
KEPR
Neighborhood tradition started in 1960's continues with holiday lights, music and displays
Kennewick Wash. — A festive holiday tradition in a Kennewick neighborhood is back this year with no admission fee, and the opportunity to enjoy from the warmth of your vehicle. 'Christmas Carol Lane' say they started in the 1967, when a neighbor put out her song-board to spread holiday...
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities woman admits killing a man who borrowed her Lexus and never returned it
A woman may be serving six years in prison after a confrontation with a man about her car turned deadly. Marta Miller-Keith, 55, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on the same day jury selection was expected to begin in her murder trial in Kennewick. She had been facing a second-degree...
