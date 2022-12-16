Read full article on original website
WITN
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
cbs17
Homicide investigation opens after body found in submerged Halifax County car identified
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy has identified the man whose body was found in a submerged car on Wednesday in the Roanoke River. On Tuesday, Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said the person found near the North Hampton County-Halifax County line was Keyon West, a 28-year-old who had been reported missing on Dec. 5.
One student taken to hospital after car crashes into Pitt County school bus
BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into the back end of a Pitt County Schools bus on Tuesday. Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Tom McClellan told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the crash happened to school bus No. 438 at 1850 NC Hwy. 33. […]
WITN
POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound
Man found in car pulled from river was shot, Roanoke Rapids police say
Roanoke Rapids Police said Tuesday that a man whose body was found last week in a car pulled from the Roanoke River had been shot.
cbs17
Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
Victim in Edgecombe County killing identified as Conetoe man, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday killing on Daisey Carney Lane has been identified, deputies said Monday. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance call around 6 p.m., according to a news release. At the scene, they found 47-year-old Christopher Deon Powell, of Conetoe, outside dead with a gunshot wound […]
WITN
Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting
WITN
Kinston police investigating after man was hurt in shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a weekend shooting that left a man with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say it happened around 2:50 PM on December 17, at the 1200 block of Tower Hill Rd. Upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Jashon Mitchell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
cbs17
Sheriff’s office trying to ID people who stole from Family Dollar in Enfield
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who stole merchandise and money from a Family Dollar in Enfield. The larceny happened on Dec. 10, the sheriff’s office said. Two males were seen in the store taking various items including money from the cash register. The sheriff’s office believes the two are from the Enfield or Nash County area.
cbs17
Traffic stops in Roanoke Rapids lead to drug charges for two men
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two traffic stops on Thursday led to drug charges for two North Carolina men. A Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a black Hyundai for speeding in the area of U.S. 158 and Dickens Road in Roanoke Rapids, the sheriff’s office said. The...
WITN
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after selling drugs to members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office drug unit. Investigators say that 32-year-old Robert Smith, also known as Robin Hood, was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
WITN
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting over the weekend in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Jones was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 40 block of Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro.
WITN
Two men face drug charges in Lenoir County
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing drug charges as part of a narcotics investigation in Lenoir County. Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antwan Swindell and Shakee Sanders on Monday. While searching a Shep Road residence in Grifton, deputies said they found fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana as well as a stolen firearm.
Jacksonville resident concerned by police response time after overdose incident
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A call to 911 was placed in Jacksonville on Monday evening. The phone call to the police in Jacksonville was made because of a drug overdose that happened in Hardee’s fast food restaurant on Western Boulevard. Employees at the Hardees said it took over an hour for the police to respond […]
WITN
Kinston Fire Dept. gives back to family of one of their own
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Fire Department is giving back Wednesday after they lost one of their own to gun violence this summer. John Palmer was shot and killed in July. He was a Cadet as part of the Explorer Program with the Department of Public Safety.
One person killed in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting Sunday night. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers began “life-saving measures” on KalaniJoseph Keoho. Keoho was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune […]
WITN
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A law firm said that one of their attorney’s sacrificed themselves to save others during a shooting Monday afternoon. Gene Riddle of Riddle and Brantley spoke to WITN Tuesday afternoon about attorney Patrick White who was killed in a shooting at their Goldsboro location. Riddle...
WITN
Police investigating shooting death in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting Sunday night leaves a man dead in Jacksonville. Jacksonville Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a call at 200 White Oak St. for a shooting. Officers began life-saving measures on Kalani Keoho. He was taken to US Naval Hospital...
WITN
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help locating a missing 15-year-old. Mahogany Miller was last seen Thursday, December 15, in Greenville. She is believed to have run away. Deputies describe Miller as 5′2″, 120 pounds, and she has red hair. If...
