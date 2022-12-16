ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
SELMA, NC
WITN

Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting

ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Children from around the country were at East Carolina University to participate in a study that could help researchers learn more about the effects and treatment of brain injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston police investigating after man was hurt in shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a weekend shooting that left a man with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say it happened around 2:50 PM on December 17, at the 1200 block of Tower Hill Rd. Upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Jashon Mitchell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Sheriff’s office trying to ID people who stole from Family Dollar in Enfield

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who stole merchandise and money from a Family Dollar in Enfield. The larceny happened on Dec. 10, the sheriff’s office said. Two males were seen in the store taking various items including money from the cash register. The sheriff’s office believes the two are from the Enfield or Nash County area.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after selling drugs to members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office drug unit. Investigators say that 32-year-old Robert Smith, also known as Robin Hood, was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man arrested after deadly shooting in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting over the weekend in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Jones was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 40 block of Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two men face drug charges in Lenoir County

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing drug charges as part of a narcotics investigation in Lenoir County. Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antwan Swindell and Shakee Sanders on Monday. While searching a Shep Road residence in Grifton, deputies said they found fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana as well as a stolen firearm.
WITN

Kinston Fire Dept. gives back to family of one of their own

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Fire Department is giving back Wednesday after they lost one of their own to gun violence this summer. John Palmer was shot and killed in July. He was a Cadet as part of the Explorer Program with the Department of Public Safety. Kinston Fire...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

One person killed in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting Sunday night. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers began “life-saving measures” on KalaniJoseph Keoho. Keoho was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Police investigating shooting death in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting Sunday night leaves a man dead in Jacksonville. Jacksonville Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a call at 200 White Oak St. for a shooting. Officers began life-saving measures on Kalani Keoho. He was taken to US Naval Hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help locating a missing 15-year-old. Mahogany Miller was last seen Thursday, December 15, in Greenville. She is believed to have run away. Deputies describe Miller as 5′2″, 120 pounds, and she has red hair. If...
PITT COUNTY, NC

