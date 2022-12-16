Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas WonderlandSara CwiertniewiczElysburg, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4Sara CwiertniewiczConyngham, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday ExperienceSara CwiertniewiczSugarloaf Township, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Hazleton mayor wants eminent domain money from HCA
Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat wants Hazleton City Authority to give the city more than $857,000 that the authority will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for land that the state agency seized for its project to extend state Route 424 into Humboldt Industrial Park. At least one authority official...
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter advances plan for PennDOT driver license center
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission approved moving to a preliminary/final plan for the proposed PennDOT Driver License Center to be located at the Boscov's Outlet Center at 4365 Perkiomen Ave. The big issues to be addressed, according to Township Engineer Joe Rogosky, "would probably be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
susqcoindy.com
Driller to pay $16.29M to construct water system in ‘no contest’ plea agreement
Coterra Energy, formerly Cabot Oil & Gas, entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor count for negligently discharging methane into the Dimock-area water wells and agreed to pay $16.29 million for the construction of a local water system and distribution to the affected area in Dimock Twp. The settlement price tag exceeds the largest fine possible, said Attorney General Josh Shapiro following the hearing.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
WFMZ-TV Online
Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local projects awarded $475,000 in state grants
Projects to improve the physical appearance of neighborhoods and assist the elderly in staying in their homes are among those that will share in $475,000 in grants from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Two nonprofit organizations that assist low- to moderate-income residents received the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police remind residents to stay alert, as number of thefts from vehicles rise
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Abraham Garcia is one of millions buying last-minute Christmas gifts. "Do you leave it in your car overnight?" I asked. "No," he said. "Because I'm afraid people are going to break in and steal it." It's a very real fear. Using FBI statistics, security company Vivint shows...
WFMZ-TV Online
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend
Happy weekend, all. State officials are urging farmers and agricultural producers across the commonwealth to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Census of Agriculture is conducted nationally every five years to gather data to “help give an accurate picture of agricultural production in every U.S. county, inform food and agriculture policies […] The post Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua Area: No change in weapons policy
TAMAQUA — While reviewing their weapons policy at Tuesday’s Tamaqua Area school board meeting, President Larry Wittig made a side comment about whether to reconsider the district’s stance against armed staff. “People in the building carrying weapons or ...?” said Wittig. “No changes,” replied Superintendent Raymond...
wkok.com
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Premise Maid Candies bustling ahead of Christmas
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - If you're still looking for some last minute gifts, you usually can't go wrong with chocolate. 69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at the Shoppes of Premise Maid in Lehigh County for 69 News at Sunrise.
WOLF
Woman struck and killed in Columbia County
BENTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A woman died after being struck by vehicle Monday in Benton Township. According to officials, the incident happened in the 3900 Block of SR. 487/Maple Grove Rd. in Benton Township just after 6:30 PM. The Columbia County Coroner says 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was crossing...
Code Blue: Keeping the homeless warm
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Code Blue alert is issued in Lackawanna County due to the cold weather. A Code Blue is declared when the temperature is expected to drop 20 degrees or below. The purpose is to raise awareness and set up emergency shelters for those experiencing homelessness. A blue light can be […]
WOLF
Police: Two men wanted after attempting to make $500 purchase with fake bills
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Two men are wanted in Pottsville after police say they attempted to purchase a $500 gift card with counterfeit bills. According to officials, the men tried to purchase a 500$ Visa gift card using ten counterfeit $50 bills at a Dollar General in Pottsville.
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
Comments / 0