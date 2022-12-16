ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcadoo, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMZ-TV Online

Hazleton mayor wants eminent domain money from HCA

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat wants Hazleton City Authority to give the city more than $857,000 that the authority will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for land that the state agency seized for its project to extend state Route 424 into Humboldt Industrial Park. At least one authority official...
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter advances plan for PennDOT driver license center

EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission approved moving to a preliminary/final plan for the proposed PennDOT Driver License Center to be located at the Boscov's Outlet Center at 4365 Perkiomen Ave. The big issues to be addressed, according to Township Engineer Joe Rogosky, "would probably be...
EXETER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique

TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
TAMAQUA, PA
susqcoindy.com

Driller to pay $16.29M to construct water system in ‘no contest’ plea agreement

Coterra Energy, formerly Cabot Oil & Gas, entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor count for negligently discharging methane into the Dimock-area water wells and agreed to pay $16.29 million for the construction of a local water system and distribution to the affected area in Dimock Twp. The settlement price tag exceeds the largest fine possible, said Attorney General Josh Shapiro following the hearing.
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local projects awarded $475,000 in state grants

Projects to improve the physical appearance of neighborhoods and assist the elderly in staying in their homes are among those that will share in $475,000 in grants from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Two nonprofit organizations that assist low- to moderate-income residents received the...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary

Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House

SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
SCRANTON, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend

Happy weekend, all.  State officials are urging farmers and agricultural producers across the commonwealth to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.  The Census of Agriculture is conducted nationally every five years to gather data to “help give an accurate picture of agricultural production in every U.S. county, inform food and agriculture policies […] The post Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Tamaqua Area: No change in weapons policy

TAMAQUA — While reviewing their weapons policy at Tuesday’s Tamaqua Area school board meeting, President Larry Wittig made a side comment about whether to reconsider the district’s stance against armed staff. “People in the building carrying weapons or ...?” said Wittig. “No changes,” replied Superintendent Raymond...
TAMAQUA, PA
wkok.com

State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family

LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
LEWISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Premise Maid Candies bustling ahead of Christmas

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - If you're still looking for some last minute gifts, you usually can't go wrong with chocolate. 69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at the Shoppes of Premise Maid in Lehigh County for 69 News at Sunrise.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Woman struck and killed in Columbia County

BENTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A woman died after being struck by vehicle Monday in Benton Township. According to officials, the incident happened in the 3900 Block of SR. 487/Maple Grove Rd. in Benton Township just after 6:30 PM. The Columbia County Coroner says 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was crossing...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Code Blue: Keeping the homeless warm

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Code Blue alert is issued in Lackawanna County due to the cold weather. A Code Blue is declared when the temperature is expected to drop 20 degrees or below. The purpose is to raise awareness and set up emergency shelters for those experiencing homelessness. A blue light can be […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Luzerne County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

