Multiple hikers, dogs rescued in icy conditions from Southern California trails, mountains
In separate incidents, several hikers and dogs got stuck and had to be rescued from icy conditions on Southern California trails this weekend.
City of Santa Ana shuts down more than 100 street vendors
The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called "community concerns."According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different factors that called for shut down. "In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past...
Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through O.C. neighborhood
Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood.
KTLA.com
L.A. resident offering $300 for someone to wait in line for him to see Santa
If you’re looking for some extra holiday cash, a Los Angeles man wants to pay you $300 to hold his place in line to see Santa. The man, named Ben, posted the request on the side hustle app, Airtasker, which allows for people to get paid for doing various odd jobs.
KTLA.com
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
KTLA.com
Authorities searching for critically missing 94-year-old Orange County woman
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 94-year-old woman. Shirley “Jean” Airth was last seen leaving her home in the 32000 block of Via Buena in San Juan Capistrano on Dec. 18, authorities said in a news release.
KTLA.com
Memorial hike held in Griffith Park to honor P-22
Angelenos continue to mourn the death of mountain lion P-22, the famous cougar who called Griffith Park home for more than a decade. On Sunday, a gathering was held at Griffith Park to honor the big cat, who was humanely euthanized due to severe injuries suffered after being hit by a car, as well as various age-related illnesses.
KTLA.com
Authorities ask for public’s help locating at-risk missing 22-year-old woman from Los Angeles County
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing 22-year-old woman. Megan Raye Elder was last seen on Dec. 19, at around 8 a.m. in the 18100 block of Galantina Street in Rowland Heights. Elder is described as...
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
KTLA.com
San Bernardino County man accused of killing dog, dumping body in dumpster
A San Bernardino County man was arrested Saturday for alleged animal abuse related to a dog’s death in late October. Damian Fields, 36, of Highland, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies as he left his home on the 7300 block of Valaria Drive. Fields was...
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
KTLA.com
Shop for a good cause at Discovery Shop in Burbank
Shop for a good cause this holiday season. Discovery Shop is a resale store that helps support the fight against cancer through the sale of high-quality, gently used, donated items. Tony Caraballo, manager of Discovery Shop in Burbank, joined us live to share details on its new location and its...
Residents escape Mission Viejo house fire
Firefighters were called to a Mission Viejo home after flames engulfed a garage and several vehicles early Friday morning. Neighbors reported the fire and pounded on the door of the home around 1:15 a.m. to alert the sleeping residents, the Orange County Fire Authority posted on Instagram. Arriving firefighters found flames burning through a garage […]
At Least 2 Motorists Killed in Separate North County Collisions
Two crashes in North County Saturday led to the deaths of at least two people, authorities said. One, at 6 p.m. in Valley Center, involved a hit and run. The San Diego County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene, 29241 Cole Grade Road, north of Valley Center Road, at 6:24 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
P-22, famous mountain lion recently captured, euthanized by Fish and Wildlife
P-22, the popular mountain lion often referred to as the "Hollywood Cat" or Los Angeles's favorite feline, has been "compassionately" euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after veterinarians determined the big cat had too many severe injuries and chronic health problems.Best known for its time roaming through the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park area, P-22 was captured in Los Feliz on Dec. 12 after a series of incidents that saw the big cat attack several pet animals and a woman. The attacks by P-22 hinted that the mountain lion had been in distress, according to Fish and Wildlife. "This...
KTLA.com
Burbank doughnut shop robbers arrested by police; may be responsible for other crimes
Two men accused of robbing a doughnut shop in Burbank earlier this month were arrested by police. The Burbank Police Department arrested 27-year-old Rashawn Taylor and 27-year-old Bernard Perry on suspicion of armed robbery. Both men are residents of Moreno Valley. The two are suspected in an early morning armed...
Motorcyclist dead after van pulls out of driveway: CHP
A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a van that was pulling out of a driveway, south of Escondido, said the California Highway Patrol.
Police search for missing boy with austim in San Bernardino County
Police are searching for a missing teenage boy with autism who was last seen leaving a Rialto school on Thursday afternoon. Eric Larue, 16, left home to attend class at Carter High School around 8 a.m., said Rialto Police. School officials say Larue was seen leaving the campus around 1:30 p.m. after school was dismissed. […]
