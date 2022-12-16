ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

‘Avatar 2’ in Imax Offers Sneak Peeks at ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘Creed III’ and ‘Oppenheimer’

By Scott Mendelson
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Marvel Dominates Fandango’s Most Anticipated 2023 Movies Poll

If Marvel fatigue is real, it isn’t manifesting itself in Fandango’s “most anticipated movies of 2023” survey. Among the 5,000 Fandango users polled, the most anticipated films coming next year are “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the Sony-produced Marvel sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
Vibe

Ghostface Killah Says The Beef Between Him And Raekwon Was Fake On Wu-Tang Hulu Series

Ghostface Killah says the beef between him and Raekwon on Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga series was fabricated and that the two never had any issues as depicted in the show. During an appearance on Gorilla Nems’ Outside With Gorilla Nems series, the Staten Island native spoke about the tense interactions between characters Dennis “D-Love” Coles and Corey “Sha” Woods, who loosely portray Ghost and Rae, respectively, and how it differs from their actual relationship.More from VIBE.com'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final SeasonMethod Man Teams Up With Champion For PLL Capsule Collection DJ Green Lantern Cooks Up Nas And...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheWrap

Inside the Making and Botched Initial Release of ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’

On December 11, 1992, “The Muppet Christmas Carol” was released to theaters. In his three-star review, Roger Ebert said that the movie “could have done with a few more songs than it has.” And he was right – up until the very last minute, there was an extra song (“When Love Is Gone”) that was removed at the insistence of a pushy Disney executive. Now, all these years later (and after one very close call), the song has been reinstated. “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is finally whole.
TheWrap

Chat GPT Proves That AI Could Be a Major Threat to Hollywood Creatives – and Not Just Below the Line | PRO Insight

The entertainment industry remains human for now… but chatbots threaten to replace us all. As we end 2022, content has never been more king. We consumers enjoy endless choices of movies and television, and our appetites are never sated. Meanwhile, creators have never enjoyed so much freedom to drive their visions in a streaming-first world that has shattered traditional “stay-in-the-box” rules. Gone are 22-minute sitcoms and 44-minute dramas. Welcome to more opportunities for bold new voices to tell diverse stories in entirely new ways. But while storytellers rightfully bask in today’s spotlight, a new very nonhuman player, Chat GPT, poses a fundamental question about who that storyteller will be – and how artificial intelligence (AI) will transform Hollywood (and all of our jobs) in the years ahead.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy