McLean, St. Ignace erupt in second half, top Cheboygan, 74-50

CHEBOYGAN – The Cheboygan Chiefs delivered a quality first half against a talented and aggressive St. Ignace team on Thursday night.

But in the back of Cheboygan head coach Jason Friday’s mind, he always worried the Saints would get hot at some point.

Unfortunately for Friday and his Chiefs, they weren’t able to stop a second-half offensive explosion from the Saints, who wiped out a nine-point deficit, took control and cruised to a 74-50 victory over Cheboygan in a Straits Area Conference boys basketball rivalry clash.

“We talked about this numerous times with the kids that you can’t have a mental lapse when you play a team like St. Ignace, or (next Tuesday) when we play Boyne City,” said Friday. “We probably had I’d say seven mental lapses where you just fall asleep for a second, and you don’t get back on defense, or you jog back, and when you do that against good teams, it’s a layup. You just can’t give those up when you play high school basketball or at any level. You can’t have mental lapses, because when you do, you give up points, and that’s exactly what happened tonight.”

The Chiefs (2-2, 1-1 SAC) put themselves in an excellent position in the opening half, going on a 13-0 run in the second quarter and taking a 24-16 lead over the unbeaten Saints (3-0). During the stretch, junior guard Patrick Watson came off the bench and knocked down a pair of corner 3-pointers, while juniors Brennen Thater and Dylan Balazovic scored key buckets inside.

Cheboygan pushed its lead to 28-19 when Balazovic scored another basket, but the Saints got a much-needed momentum boost when junior guard Jonny Ingalls’ half-court 3-point attempt went in as the buzzer sounded and cut the St. Ignace deficit to six right at halftime.

Then, in the third quarter, the offensive eruption began for the Saints, who were led by dynamic 6-foot-3 junior forward Ethan McLean, who scored eight consecutive points to help St. Ignace take a 30-28 advantage. McLean netted 13 of his game-high 24 points in the third for the Saints, who outscored the Chiefs 28-11 and took a 50-39 advantage into the last period.

“Six threes in the third quarter, (Ethan) McLean was on fire, 13 in the third. We played great in that first half, (Jonny) Ingalls makes a 30-footer at the buzzer, and we gave up four points because we were lazy on defense,” Friday said. “We were pretty happy with the way we were playing, but we also know how well St. Ignace shoots, and it showed.

“They came out playing.”

While McLean was the main star for the Saints over the first three quarters, the smooth play of Ingalls (20 points) and senior Kevin Frazier helped St. Ignace finish off an impressive victory on the road.

“Ethan McLean got it going in the third quarter, Jonny (Ingalls) found (McLean) four times in a row, when he was hot,” said St. Ignace coach Doug Ingalls. “It was really nice. We shared the ball well, we passed the ball well, but we’ve just got to be tougher rebounders. Cheboygan came out to win, they played great early, and we kind of weren’t ready for that.”

The Saints were certainly at their best offensively in the second half, but their defense ultimately wore down the Chiefs, something Friday also noted.

“They came out and played that full-court press and they just wore us down,” Friday said. “Not having Daniel (Hudson) as a ball handler in there really hurts, and I told Kaleb (Goodrich), I said, ‘Kaleb, you’re our (No. 1) and you can’t get in foul trouble because you’re not coming out of the game,’ but when you’re being hounded and doubled and tripled-teamed all the time, it just wears you down, and Kaleb just made some uncharacteristic mistakes, sort of fell asleep, people came from behind, and I don’t blame Kaleb at all. Kaleb just got worn out, but he gave everything he had.

“St. Ignace, they just come at you for 32 minutes.”

Leading Cheboygan’s scoring was Thater, who finished with 12 points, while senior guard Connor Gibbons scored 11. Balazovic netted eight, Goodrich had seven, and Watson tallied six. Blake Blaskowski and Caden Gardner added three and two points respectively.

Perhaps the biggest roar of the entire night came when Blaskowski, a junior player for the Chiefs, drilled a 3-pointer right as time expired, sending Cheboygan student supporters into a frenzy.

“Blake hasn’t played basketball in years,” Friday said. “He doesn’t play a whole lot, he comes to practice every day, never complains, works hard. He got in a couple minutes at Newberry and dove for a loose ball, and tonight he gets a three, it’s nothing but net, and this place exploded. Super happy for Blake.”

Tyrel Matson also reached double figures for St. Ignace, scoring 12 points. Frazier finished with 11.

“I know (Cheboygan’s) missing one of their guards, so when the pressure starts to get tougher, it’s nice to have your point guard back,” Ingalls said. “It just kind of snowballed itself. We got some layups and a couple threes and all a sudden we’re all fired up and they’re kind of on their heels a bit.

“That third quarter was a great quarter for us.”

Once more, Friday praised the Saints, who showed they have several weapons they can go to this season.

“When (Kevin) Frazier played here last year here, he had five threes against us, and you’ve got (Ethan) McLean and of course you have (Jonny) Ingalls – they have three guys that can just absolutely go off,” Friday said. “You also have the tremendous role players that they have and do exactly what St. Ignace basketball is all about. They’re just scrappy, they just trap you and harass you, and they’re just relentless and don’t stop, and eventually you just get worn down.”

In the junior varsity contest, Jack Ekdahl scored 18 points and Owen Kimbrell added 14 to help lift Cheboygan to a 58-38 victory over St. Ignace. Also for the JV Chiefs, Carson Kiefer scored eight, Luke Munger and Sam Brown both tallied six, Luke Hoskins added three, Andrew Kiefer registered two, and Josiah Calhoon chipped in with one.

Cheboygan hosts Boyne City in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: McLean, St. Ignace erupt in second half, top Cheboygan, 74-50