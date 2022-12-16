ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Aaron Dean Transferred to State Prison in Huntsville

Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years behind bars, has been transferred to a state prison in Huntsville. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is currently being held...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
2 in Custody After Gunfire Reported at Irving Nimitz High School

Two people were taken into custody outside Irving Nimitz High School on Monday afternoon after at least one gunshot was reported. Irving Police said someone pulled out a gun during a fight in the parking lot and fired the shot. The school was placed on lockdown and police were called.
IRVING, TX
Man Runs Off With Baby Jesus Stolen From Sundance Square Nativity Scene

Security cameras captured a man taking a baby Jesus figure from Sundance Square's Nativity scene early Saturday, and its owners want it back in time for Christmas. It happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the large Nativity scene at Sundance Square's Plaza stage, Sundance Square's security team reported to police minutes after the theft.
FORT WORTH, TX
Excitement Over State Titles Transcends District Lines

If you’ve made your way along the Interstate 20 corridor in Dallas County recently, you’ve likely noticed banners for several state high school football champions. South Oak Cliff, DeSoto and Duncanville each brought home a title, and the pride transcends district lines. Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson said...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

