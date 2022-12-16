Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In LewisvilleMadocLewisville, TX
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElisabeth AburuFort Worth, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosecutors, Family Find Significance in Aaron Dean's 11-10-12 Prison Sentence
A Tarrant County jury ordered former police officer Aaron Dean to spend nearly 12 years behind bars on Tuesday for the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson and prosecutors and family members are finding special significance in the sentence. Dean, a white police officer, fatally shot the 28-year-old Black woman in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Aaron Dean Transferred to State Prison in Huntsville
Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years behind bars, has been transferred to a state prison in Huntsville. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is currently being held...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Dean Sentenced to 11 Years, 10 Months in Prison For Death of Atatiana Jefferson
Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson last week, has been sentenced to 11 years, and 10 months in prison for the death of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean, 38, faced up to 20 years in prison, which is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Arrested, Accused of Carving Nazi Symbols Into Beverly Hills Menorah
A man was arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, police say. Officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized, police said in a statement. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 in Custody After Gunfire Reported at Irving Nimitz High School
Two people were taken into custody outside Irving Nimitz High School on Monday afternoon after at least one gunshot was reported. Irving Police said someone pulled out a gun during a fight in the parking lot and fired the shot. The school was placed on lockdown and police were called.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Runs Off With Baby Jesus Stolen From Sundance Square Nativity Scene
Security cameras captured a man taking a baby Jesus figure from Sundance Square's Nativity scene early Saturday, and its owners want it back in time for Christmas. It happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the large Nativity scene at Sundance Square's Plaza stage, Sundance Square's security team reported to police minutes after the theft.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Excitement Over State Titles Transcends District Lines
If you’ve made your way along the Interstate 20 corridor in Dallas County recently, you’ve likely noticed banners for several state high school football champions. South Oak Cliff, DeSoto and Duncanville each brought home a title, and the pride transcends district lines. Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Gifts Longtime Residents New Houses Amid Affordable Housing Crisis
This week, the city of McKinney gifted three longtime residents with new houses, part of an effort to combat a rising cost of living that threatens to force some from their homes. Among them is Zeta White, who said that after 20 years at her McKinney address, her house had...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Holds Mobile Mega Markets Monday, Thursday Ahead of Christmas
The Tarrant Area Food Bank is holding another massive food drive in Fort Worth on Monday. Texas Sky Ranger was over Herman Clark Stadium at about 11 a.m. where volunteers could be seen loading bundles of food weighing 60 pounds into cars. The event started at about 10 a.m. and...
