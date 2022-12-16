Read full article on original website
Ice skating with Santa at Nexus Center Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus center will be hosting a public ice skating event with Santa on Friday. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the center which is located at 400 Oriskany Street West. Its a fun way to start off the holiday weekend while making some great family memories as well.
Mug Club: Utica Rescue Mission 12 Days of Christmas
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Rescue Mission is introducing its 12 Days of Christmas Care. This year, you may want to consider giving the gift of a donation in the name of a friend or co-worker, instead of a traditional gift like socks or winter hats. If you would like...
Winners chosen for Anita Stevens Swan Christmas Raffle
UTICA, N.Y. -- The winners have been chosen for the Anita Stevens Swan Humane Society's, annual Christmas Raffle. The shelter is full and in need of adopters. They are also always in need of wet and canned cat food, treats for dogs, blankets, sheets and towels. All the money donated...
Holiday party at 'The Other Side' Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- If you're looking for a way to kick off the holiday weekend, on Friday, Dec. 23, there will be a holiday party at 'The Other Side' in Utica. The event will take place from 7-10 p.m. for a music-filled evening, complete with food and drinks. A donation...
Last day to make submissions for Rome decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome began on Dec. 1 in an effort to spread holiday spirit this season and the deadline is Wednesday. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
Utica's Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah
UTICA, NY – Tuesday was the third night of Hanukkah, and members of the local Jewish community gathered in downtown Utica to light a giant Menorah. They were joined by Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and other officials in Utica’s Liberty Bell Park for the ceremony. The event included music, latkes, donuts, chocolates, and crafts for the kids.
Local toddler gets special Christmas gift through Stuff the Bus
UTICA, N.Y. – A toddler received a special gift at Roser Communications in Utica Tuesday morning courtesy of a generous donation to Stuff the Bus this year. Roser Communications started Stuff the Bus to make sure all local children have gifts to open for Christmas. Some larger donations were...
Johnson Park Center holding last food giveaways of 2022 this week
UTICA, N.Y. – The Johnson Park Center is holding its last food giveaways this week until after the new year. Food and Christmas gifts will be distributed at a drive-thru event on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and at a walk-up event on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MVCC students design logos for Utica Youth Bureau
UTICA, N.Y. – Four students in Mohawk Valley Community College’s graphic design program have designed new logos for the Utica Youth Bureau. The City of Utica commissioned two logos from the graphic design students, one for the youth bureau and one for the Utica Proud initiative. “Our program...
Syracuse airport launches online parking status tool
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Hancock International Airport has a new online tool travelers can use to see how much parking is available before they get to the airport. The website will show if there are spaces available in the parking garage as well as the open lot. People...
Bradley Elementary student wins Oneida County Conservation 2022 poster contest
ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Sixth-grader Matteo Viti has been announced the grand prize winner of the Cornell Cooperative Extension's Conservation Education Days Poster Contest. Viti is a student from Mrs. Fornino’s class at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford. The award was presented to him at the school on Dec. 1. His prize was a fishing package, provided by the Federated Sportsmen's Club of Oneida County, as well as a framed wildlife print by artist, Tom Yacovella.
Voting begins for Utica Fire Department's holiday decorating contest
UTICA, N.Y. – Voting is open for the Utica Fire Department’s holiday contest, where each station competes to see who has the most festive seasonal display. The stations on Whitesboro Street, Mohawk Street, Shepherd Place, Park Avenue and the headquarters on Bleecker Street are taking part. Photos of...
Holland Patent couple wins year's worth of free gas, groceries through Tops campaign
HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. – A Holland Patent couple has won free gas and groceries for a year through the Tops Friendly Markets annual fundraiser for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Peggy and Gary Ferguson were recently presented with their prize at the Tops in Boonville. The Free Gas &...
Utica Rescue Mission's annual Christmas Dinner set for Sunday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Rescue Mission will be hosting its annual Christmas Dinner on Sunday. Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for those who want to dine in at the Food Service Building, located at 201 Rutger St. Dinners will be delivered to those who...
A Christmas classic comes to life at The Stanley Theatre
UTICA, N.Y. – A Christmas classic, and a favorite of both young and old alike, came to life Tuesday on The Stanley Theatre stage. “A Charlie Brown Christmas, Live on Stage” was welcomed by a packed house to Utica. That’s right – Snoopy, Woodstock, even old wishy-washy...
4 local projects receive total of $9M through Restore New York Communities Initiative
The state has awarded a total of $9 million to four different development projects in the Mohawk Valley as part of the first round of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In Utica, $4 million will support renovations at the Mayro Building at 239 Genesee St. and another $1 million...
SUNY Delhi unveils plaque acknowledging Kanien'keha:ka
DELHI, N.Y. -- SUNY Delhi unveiled a plaque on campus in acknowledgment that the college stands on the homeland of the Kanien'keha:ka, one of the five founding nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. The plaque, located in the Farrell Student and Community Center, lies next to the Haudenosaunee flag. In part,...
Fulton-Montgomery Community College assistant professor to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. – An assistant professor at Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Johnstown will appear on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night. Jason Radalin is the assistant professor of entertainment technology at the college. “I am excited to finally fulfill my dream of being a contestant on Jeopardy. It was an...
Fire that destroyed Camden DPW ruled accidental
CAMDEN, N.Y. – New York State fire investigators say the fire that destroyed the Camden Department of Public Works building last week was accidental, but they haven’t released an official cause. A detailed report on the findings is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Division of...
Search for robbery suspect underway in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a convenience store earlier this week. Police say the theft happened on Dec. 19. Photos taken from security footage were posted to the UPD Facebook page so the public could help identify the suspect. Anyone...
