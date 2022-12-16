PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning. It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull the driver over, it sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. As a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver around 7:30, the driver lost control, left the roadway and rolled over at mile post 172 near the Gila River Reservation.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO