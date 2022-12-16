ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Police chase near Sacaton ends in rollover crash near MP 172

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighter hurt at scene of Tempe apartment fire

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A firefighter was injured early Wednesday morning as crews worked to extinguish an apartment fire in Tempe. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on 15th Street just east of Mill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews found a fire in two apartments attached to the rear of a home.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

21 arrested; fentanyl, meth, handgun found during El Mirage drug bust

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department has arrested 21 people and seized more than 400 fentanyl pills, several hundred grams of meth, and a handgun after searching several homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning. Investigators said they also found several homeless individuals living on...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Claim denied for Glendale firefighter who died of work-related cancer

GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in southwest Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect involved in a shooting with police Wednesday morning is now in custody, nearly three hours after the incident began. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue. Following the shooting, investigators continued negotiating with...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning. It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull the driver over, it sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. As a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver around 7:30, the driver lost control, left the roadway and rolled over at mile post 172 near the Gila River Reservation.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help

MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Boy hospitalized after being hit and trapped by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Phoenix Monday night. Around 8:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters responded near 48th Street and Broadway Road after a child got hit by a car and was trapped underneath. Phoenix police say the boy was on a toy when a car backed into him. Rescue crews arrived, pulled the boy from under the car, and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona woman accused of resisting arrest after speeding

A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said. Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Boy hurt after being hit, trapped underneath car in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ

