Police chase near Sacaton ends in rollover crash near MP 172
The pipelines will eventually carry water to more than 400,000 people with incoming shortages from the Colorado River. Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers AZFamily's...
'He left me with a big hole in my heart': Valley woman seeks justice for boyfriend killed in Glendale party shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a happy holiday is anything but for Angie Sanchez. Forty-eight hours ago, Sanchez was on top of the world. Now she's at a funeral home waiting to bury her boyfriend, 30-year-old Victor Daniel Ruiz Reyes. Reyes was killed in a shooting...
Teen kidnapped, man shot after armed people force way into Phoenix home
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 17-year-old boy was kidnapped from his home and a man was shot during an apparent home invasion in West Phoenix early Monday morning. The incident occurred near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. Police say Jesse Camacho was kidnapped while...
Firefighter hurt at scene of Tempe apartment fire
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A firefighter was injured early Wednesday morning as crews worked to extinguish an apartment fire in Tempe. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on 15th Street just east of Mill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews found a fire in two apartments attached to the rear of a home.
21 arrested; fentanyl, meth, handgun found during El Mirage drug bust
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department has arrested 21 people and seized more than 400 fentanyl pills, several hundred grams of meth, and a handgun after searching several homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning. Investigators said they also found several homeless individuals living on...
Claim denied for Glendale firefighter who died of work-related cancer
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during Super Bowl. Instawork makes it easy for people to make some quick cash. Workers can pick up shifts from any area, including for high-profile events.
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
Valley man seriously injured by less-lethal bean bags, AZ departments stop use
Multiple Arizona police agencies are permanently discontinuing their use of less-lethal bean bags and stun-bag shotguns.
Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in southwest Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect involved in a shooting with police Wednesday morning is now in custody, nearly three hours after the incident began. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue. Following the shooting, investigators continued negotiating with...
Phoenix woman recounts moments when fiancé was killed looking at Christmas lights
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman and her two small kids witnessed the horror of her fiancé’s murder after they looked at Christmas lights. Police said a group of men tried to carjack Eduardo Uzueta, then beat and shot him when he fought back. Investigators arrested a...
'It was a nightmare': Valley family reunited with father who spent months in Mexican prison for accidentally bringing gun on vacation
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It happens more often than you may think. Families driving south to Mexico for a fun vacation end up behind bars for accidentally bringing a firearm with them. That's what happened to Ira Beavers and his family. “This can absolutely destroy your life," says Francine Nicholson,...
Suspect accused of killing father looking at Christmas lights with family in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of killing a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix. Police say 19-year-old Isaish Joshua Nash was taken into custody in Mesa on Friday. On Dec. 8, Phoenix police were called out to a...
RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning. It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull the driver over, it sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. As a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver around 7:30, the driver lost control, left the roadway and rolled over at mile post 172 near the Gila River Reservation.
Teen kidnapped in home invasion, shooting that left man wounded in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday morning. A man at the home was also shot during the incident. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue...
Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help
MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
Boy hospitalized after being hit and trapped by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Phoenix Monday night. Around 8:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters responded near 48th Street and Broadway Road after a child got hit by a car and was trapped underneath. Phoenix police say the boy was on a toy when a car backed into him. Rescue crews arrived, pulled the boy from under the car, and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Arizona woman accused of resisting arrest after speeding
A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said. Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.
Boy hurt after being hit, trapped underneath car in Phoenix
