Nashville, TN

Friends, family of injured pedestrian call for safety improvements in Nashville

By Jason Lamb
 5 days ago
Friends and neighbors of a man hit by a car and seriously injured while crossing the street in East Nashville on Sunday are now pushing for safety improvements at what they say is a dangerous intersection.

Friends say Jabari Patterson was heading to a nearby business Sunday night when a car hit him heading away from downtown on Shelby Avenue and 10th Street in East Nashville.

The driver did stop and speak with police, and the report says that the driver told police they were distracted. But Metro Police say today no citation has been issued as the investigation continues.

As Jabari's recovery continues, his friends and neighbors have organized a gathering where they say they will be calling for speed bumps and stop signs here ... and more money for infrastructure changes, along with tougher consequences and accountability for drivers.

"We need tougher laws on drivers who hit pedestrians we need accountability, our families need to be taken care of," Z Zaldibar said.

Citywide, last year there were 401 pedestrian injuries and 38 were killed. Nashville broke that record already this year, with 41 deaths so far.

