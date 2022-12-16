Read full article on original website
AZFamily
21 arrested; fentanyl, meth, handgun found during El Mirage drug bust
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department has arrested 21 people and seized more than 400 fentanyl pills, several hundred grams of meth, and a handgun after searching several homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning. Investigators said they also found several homeless individuals living on...
AZFamily
Chandler man sentenced to 33 months in prison for defrauding investors
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Chandler man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for defrauding investors by U.S. District Judge Marquez after being found guilty on ten counts of Securities Fraud. Between 2012-2014, Jeffrey McHatton, 68, along with Mesa resident Robert Sproat, 60, and Gilbert resident Robert...
AZFamily
Glendale firefighter who died of brain cancer had his claim denied
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters across the Valley are mourning the death of longtime Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl, who died from brain cancer on Monday. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm his claim has not been covered yet. It’s hard enough for the Fowl family to grieve the loss of Mark, but Glendale’s third-party insurer ‘CorVel’ denied his insurance claim.
AZFamily
Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nursery that helps babies exposed to opioids recover and go through their withdrawal process is seeking nurses. Arizona is in the top five for states experiencing nurse staffing shortages in the nation. Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery, said that women struggling with opiate use give birth to infants who go through withdrawal symptoms and need some extra help.
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
AZFamily
Surprise Squad pays drivers’ gas in Phoenix to save them cash for Christmas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although gas prices have gone down a bit in recent weeks, the price at the pump still takes a chunk of change to fill up most cars. With Christmas right around the corner, the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad would rather people spend their hard-earned money on gifts for loved ones instead of fuel. That’s why the crew and our very own Ian Schwartz went to the Fry’s Fuel Center at 24th Street and Baseline to buy gas for some lucky folks.
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning. It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull the driver over, it sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. As a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver around 7:30, the driver lost control, left the roadway and rolled over at mile post 172 near the Gila River Reservation.
AZFamily
Going away for the holidays? Some Valley police departments will keep an eye on your home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Traveling over the holiday season? Some police departments across the Valley offer programs to watch your home. In Scottsdale, officers will do patrols around your property if you let them know ahead of time, giving you peace of mind while you’re out of town. “This allows the beat officers to kind of patrol the area to see what’s kind of out of the ordinary,” Sgt. Kevin Quon said.
AZFamily
Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center
AZFamily
Urgent need for blood donations in Arizona!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This January, help Arizona’s Family and Vitalant save lives by donating blood at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive. Sunday, Jan. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts. Sign up now!. Blood donations are at their lowest during the holiday season, but patients...
AZFamily
City of Scottsdale will no longer bring water to Rio Verde Foothills community
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of Rio Verde Foothills homes could be without water in less than two weeks. That’s because the City of Scottsdale no longer plans on hauling water to these homes come Jan. 1 as part of its drought management plan. “You think about having...
AZFamily
Sky Train extension opens at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
AZFamily
Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project nearly complete
AZFamily
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in southwest Phoenix
AZFamily
Nonprofits hoping Arizona tax credit will attract last-minute holiday donations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s T-minus five days until Christmas. That means the pressure is on for last-minute gift shopping. Arizona nonprofits are hoping you’ll consider donating in the name of charity and a tax break. Major Tim Smith knows he can count on Arizonans to step up...
AZFamily
20 people hospitalized after Phoenix flight to Hawaii hits severe turbulence
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
AZFamily
FBI reports rise in sextortion cases
AZFamily
Police chase near Sacaton ends in rollover crash near MP 172
AZFamily
Several arrested in El Mirage drug bust following months-long investigation
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following a months-long investigation, the El Mirage Police Department’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET) arrested several individuals across four different homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning in a drug bust. In July the NET team started investigating a group selling narcotics near downtown El...
