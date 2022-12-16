Box score: Grizzlies 142, Bucks 101

FG
FT
Reb
MILWAUKEE
Min
M-A
M-A
O-T
A
PF
PTS
G.Antetokounmpo
25:36
5-13
8-13
1-6
5
2
19
Middleton
22:23
1-12
0-0
0-2
5
5
3
Lopez
18:06
1-6
2-2
2-3
1
2
4
Allen
22:19
2-7
0-0
0-2
1
0
4
Carter
22:07
3-6
0-0
0-2
2
1
9
Portis
22:18
8-14
1-2
3-7
0
4
19
Beauchamp
21:52
4-9
3-5
2-3
2
1
12
Hill
20:02
2-7
0-0
0-3
5
1
5
T.Antetokounmpo
15:36
1-1
1-2
2-3
0
1
3
Nwora
15:34
3-8
3-3
0-3
1
0
10
Connaughton
14:49
1-5
0-0
0-4
0
0
3
A.Green
14:06
4-6
0-0
1-1
0
1
10
Matthews
5:11
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
240:00
35-94
18-27
11-39
22
18
101
Percentages: FG .372, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 13-50, .260 (Carter 3-4, A.Green 2-4, Portis 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Nwora 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Beauchamp 1-6, Hill 1-6, Middleton 1-8, Allen 0-2, Lopez 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 14.
Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Antetokounmpo).
Turnovers: 9 (Middleton 4, A.Green, Connaughton, G.Antetokounmpo, Nwora, Portis).
Steals: 5 (Beauchamp 2, G.Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Nwora).
Technical Fouls: Portis, 2:06 third.
FG
FT
Reb
MEMPHIS
Min
M-A
M-A
O-T
A
PF
PTS
Brooks
21:20
7-14
3-3
1-3
4
2
18
Jackson Jr.
12:53
1-2
1-2
1-6
2
4
4
Adams
20:38
4-8
2-2
5-6
1
2
10
Konchar
16:33
2-4
0-0
0-3
0
0
5
Morant
25:38
9-21
5-8
2-10
10
1
25
Aldama
26:55
4-6
4-5
0-3
1
2
14
Roddy
23:31
7-13
0-0
1-7
2
1
15
Williams
22:06
5-11
0-0
1-5
2
0
11
Jones
19:03
6-9
1-1
0-3
2
0
16
Clarke
15:22
6-6
0-0
1-6
0
2
12
Chandler
12:00
1-3
0-0
0-1
5
2
2
LaRavia
12:00
1-2
0-0
2-2
1
2
2
Tillman
12:00
3-3
2-2
0-1
0
1
8
Totals
240:00
56-102
18-23
14-56
30
19
142
Percentages: FG .549, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Jones 3-3, Aldama 2-3, Morant 2-8, Jackson Jr. 1-1, Konchar 1-1, Brooks 1-4, Williams 1-5, Roddy 1-6, LaRavia 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10.
Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Adams 5, Tillman, Williams).
Turnovers: 7 (Roddy 2, Adams, Aldama, Chandler, Morant, Williams).
Steals: 5 (Adams, Aldama, Chandler, LaRavia, Morant).
Technical Fouls: None.
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
Milwaukee
18
23
30
30
—
101
Memphis
33
37
47
25
—
142
Attendance: 17,794 (18,119).
