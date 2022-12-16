ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box score: Grizzlies 142, Bucks 101

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FG

FT

Reb

MILWAUKEE

Min

M-A

M-A

O-T

A

PF

PTS

G.Antetokounmpo

25:36

5-13

8-13

1-6

5

2

19

Middleton

22:23

1-12

0-0

0-2

5

5

3

Lopez

18:06

1-6

2-2

2-3

1

2

4

Allen

22:19

2-7

0-0

0-2

1

0

4

Carter

22:07

3-6

0-0

0-2

2

1

9

Portis

22:18

8-14

1-2

3-7

0

4

19

Beauchamp

21:52

4-9

3-5

2-3

2

1

12

Hill

20:02

2-7

0-0

0-3

5

1

5

T.Antetokounmpo

15:36

1-1

1-2

2-3

0

1

3

Nwora

15:34

3-8

3-3

0-3

1

0

10

Connaughton

14:49

1-5

0-0

0-4

0

0

3

A.Green

14:06

4-6

0-0

1-1

0

1

10

Matthews

5:11

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

240:00

35-94

18-27

11-39

22

18

101

Percentages: FG .372, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-50, .260 (Carter 3-4, A.Green 2-4, Portis 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Nwora 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Beauchamp 1-6, Hill 1-6, Middleton 1-8, Allen 0-2, Lopez 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 14.

Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Antetokounmpo).

Turnovers: 9 (Middleton 4, A.Green, Connaughton, G.Antetokounmpo, Nwora, Portis).

Steals: 5 (Beauchamp 2, G.Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Nwora).

Technical Fouls: Portis, 2:06 third.

FG

FT

Reb

MEMPHIS

Min

M-A

M-A

O-T

A

PF

PTS

Brooks

21:20

7-14

3-3

1-3

4

2

18

Jackson Jr.

12:53

1-2

1-2

1-6

2

4

4

Adams

20:38

4-8

2-2

5-6

1

2

10

Konchar

16:33

2-4

0-0

0-3

0

0

5

Morant

25:38

9-21

5-8

2-10

10

1

25

Aldama

26:55

4-6

4-5

0-3

1

2

14

Roddy

23:31

7-13

0-0

1-7

2

1

15

Williams

22:06

5-11

0-0

1-5

2

0

11

Jones

19:03

6-9

1-1

0-3

2

0

16

Clarke

15:22

6-6

0-0

1-6

0

2

12

Chandler

12:00

1-3

0-0

0-1

5

2

2

LaRavia

12:00

1-2

0-0

2-2

1

2

2

Tillman

12:00

3-3

2-2

0-1

0

1

8

Totals

240:00

56-102

18-23

14-56

30

19

142

Percentages: FG .549, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Jones 3-3, Aldama 2-3, Morant 2-8, Jackson Jr. 1-1, Konchar 1-1, Brooks 1-4, Williams 1-5, Roddy 1-6, LaRavia 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10.

Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Adams 5, Tillman, Williams).

Turnovers: 7 (Roddy 2, Adams, Aldama, Chandler, Morant, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Adams, Aldama, Chandler, LaRavia, Morant).

Technical Fouls: None.

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Final

Milwaukee

18

23

30

30

101

Memphis

33

37

47

25

142

Attendance: 17,794 (18,119).

