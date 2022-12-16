Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
1011now.com
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
klkntv.com
Winter Storm Warning starts Wednesday afternoon for southeast Nebraska
It’s the winter solstice today, December 21st, and the shortest day of the year. With that, winter weather starts Wednesday with Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings, and Wind Chill Warnings in place. Most of the state is expected to see at least small snow showers at some point...
KETV.com
Local propane dealers busy and have plenty of supply
As Nebraskans brace for another blizzard, some positive news from propane companies in the state — there is enough supply. But Lynne McNally of the Nebraska Propane Gas Association said homeowners need to communicate with their propane providers. "The supply is there, but you want to make sure you...
kmaland.com
Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT prepares for cold weather, high winds, potential snowfall
NORFOLK, Neb. -- High winds and chilly weather is expected to hit Nebraska this week, and the Department of Transportation is getting ready for it. On Tuesday, News Channel Nebraska talked with Tim Koenig, the district operations maintenance manager at Nebraska Department of Transportation District 3. Koenig said starting Wednesday night, winds as high as 30-50 miles per hour and cold temperatures in the single digits will begin to hit the northeast region of Nebraska. Cold weather and the wind are Koenig's biggest concerns heading into the rest of the week, as low temperatures can create problems for cars and worsen conditions on the road.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation planning for winter storm this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Beware of developing weather conditions: that's the warning from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Monday, ahead of a brewing winter storm. An NDOT spokesperson says its drivers expect high winds to kick up snow, limiting visibility later this week. As for pavement and precipitation, a spokesperson says they're concerned about what will fall Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions may not be totally cleared until Friday or Saturday.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
klkntv.com
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
texasbreaking.com
Nebraska Couple Arrested for Allegedly Committing Quadruple Homicide
Nebraska State Patrol investigated a homicide case in the city of Laurel that took place on 4th August. Four dead bodies were recovered from two apartments in the same locality. Police found a couple to be the chief suspect in the brutal crime and they were arrested accordingly. Jason Jones and Carrie Jones allegedly carried out the quadruple homicide in a locality in Laurel.
klkntv.com
Homicide is now a leading cause of death in kids, but Nebraska faces a bigger threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Homicide has become a leading cause of death in kids, according to a new study. And worse yet, rates are still going up. The newly published data in JAMA Pediatrics shows that more than 38,000 children were homicide victims nationwide between 1999 and 2020. And...
SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust
Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Plows make headway Saturday against Sandhills, Panhandle snowdrifts
With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows made substantial progress Saturday in reopening state highways shut down by last week’s massive blizzard. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” would end soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Gering author writes book to bring attention to sugar beet industry
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering author held a meet-and-greet on Tuesday to discuss his book which focuses on a local industry. The book, “Nebraska Sweet Beets: A History of Sugar Valley,” focuses on the sugar beet industry and its history in Platte River Valley. “Each one of...
I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line
Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area. There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.
Colorado State Patrol changes academy format to boost recruiting
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado residents want more troopers to be visible on Colorado’s roads, according to the Colorado State Patrol’s biennial feedback survey, but there aren’t enough troopers.
1011now.com
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
News Channel Nebraska
Small structure fire breaks out over the weekend in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Over the weekend a small structure fire breaks out at the 700th block of East 17th street in Scottsbluff. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:53pm Saturday night to reports of smoke coming from the house. No reports of injuries as crews were on scene for nearly...
