pioneerpublishers.com
Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
mendofever.com
Bay Area Man Remains Missing—Multiple Unconfirmed Sightings in Mendocino and Lake Counties
Michelle Salgado is worried about her husband, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado. He left their Berkeley home around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 and never came back. Using a tracking function on his phone, his last reported location was near Ukiah on Sunday afternoon before he apparently turned off his phone.
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
KTVU FOX 2
2 East Bay businesses burglarized but keeping doors open
CONCORD, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how a thief scrambled to find anything of value during a break-in at an East Bay dance studio. What the clip did not show was the damage left behind. Clayton Valley Dance Academy in Concord was ransacked. There was broken glass. Shelved items were...
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million
LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Dec. 12 through 18, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 19, 2022) — Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Adam Clark is a “2022 Superintendent to Watch,” according to the National School Public Relations Association. The group honored 25 superintendents for their dynamic leadership and strong communications skills. “This year’s honorees understand...
San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: New Information]Bay Area Man Missing for Two Days—Last Known Location Was Near Ukiah
In the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado was in the Contra Costa County city of Lafayette leaving home for work. He left his residence at 3:00 a.m., and was seen at the Safeway around 4:00. Since that early morning, Fulgado has not been seen or heard from since. Fulgado’s father, Ignacio Chico, told us the last reported location of his son was near Ukiah before his phone was shut off. Yesterday, December 19, Fulgaldo’s wife and father drove north to Ukiah in search of their loved one. They drove back to the Bay Area with no clear answers about their loved one’s whereabouts. Felgado has no known friends in the Ukiah area and has never left town unannounced. The 24-year-old man is known to be driving a blue/gray 2017 four-door Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is noticeable due to the driver’s side mirror having adhesive tape on it. Fulgado was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants, and black Nike Vapors. His eyes and hair are brown; he stands at 5’4” weighing 160 pounds. He has two tattoos, one on his shoulder and on his chest. Chico told us multiple law enforcement agencies have been contacted in the wake of his son going missing including the Ukiah Police Department and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. We have requested comment from both and will update this article when more information is available. Until then, if you have information about Fulgado’s whereabouts or well-being, the family is asking you to call (510) 682-4283. UPDATE 12/20/2022: Ukiah Police Department’s Lieutenant Tom Corning told us a family member of Angel Fulgado contacted his agency. As a result, UPD officers have been notified of the situation and provided a photograph of him “in case they run across him during their shifts.” Michelle Salgado, Angel’s wife, reached out to us to clarify information. Regarding her husband’s last known movements, he left his Berkeley home at 3:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022. There are reports that in the following hours he was seen at a Safeway grocery store in Lafayette and Alamo, both cities in the East Bay. She offered a distinguishing feature of his Toyota Corolla: the driver’s side rearview mirror has clear tape on it. Also, she said his tattoos were actually a single piece running from his right shoulder to his chest depicting a two koi fish.
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
Suspect arrested after North Bay chase reaches 100 mph with flat tire
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — American Canyon police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle. He led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, the police department announced on Facebook. Albert Mayfield, 56, of Hayward was arrested after reaching speeds up to 100 mph. American Canyon Police Department officers were called to the 300 […]
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
30 apartment residents displaced by San Rafael fire
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – The Red Cross and the San Rafael Police Department are assisting residents of an apartment complex displaced by a fire of unknown origin, according to the department. The fire was in a four-story complex on Canal Street, according to police and the Red Cross. Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday the […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
154-year-old California university to close next year
OAKLAND, Calif. — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced in...
