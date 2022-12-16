ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlton County, GA

Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GiHTR_0jkQ55oU00

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects:

  • Lindsay Griffis, 35, of Folkston, Georgia.
  • Kristin McDade, 37, of Jacksonville, Florida
  • Thomas Moore, 38, of Jacksonville, Florida

U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13.

The trio robbed and shot Jonathan Merrit on an isolated road in Charlton, Georgia on the morning of Nov. 13, GBI said.

Police booked Griffis into the Charlton County jail. McDade and Moore are awaiting extradition while in the Pasco County, Florida jail.

GBI continues to investigate the murder and urges anyone with information to call the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office at 912-496-7321 or the GBI Region 14 Field Office at 912-729-6198. You can also submit a tip online.

The GBI will turnover case files to the Waycross District Attorney’s office to prosecute.

Comments / 1

Related
WALB 10

Lanier Co. traffic stop leads to 10 year drug sentence

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a guilty plea for a drug charge in Lanier County. Franshawn Michelle Evans pled guilty to a drug trafficking charge for cocaine possession, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Evans and...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Kingsland police arrest man accused of shooting mother-in-law

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
KINGSLAND, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Police Chase from Pierce to Ware

A driver speeding from Pierce County into Ware County was arrested Sunday after the pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the vehicle to stop on U.S. 1 at the Alma Highway. Malachi Tyrone Jenkins, 44, was taken into custody and charged with numerous traffic violations...
WARE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Hunter found after going missing in Mcintosh Co. swamp

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division says that a hunter has been safely located after going missing in the woods in Mcintosh County in a Facebook post on Tuesday. An extensive search for a hunter that had been lost on Sunday has finally concluded. According to law […]
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Man found not guilty in 2013 arrested for third-degree murder in separate incident, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man who was found not guilty of second-degree murder in a separate 2013 incident has been arrested, again, and charged with third-degree murder. On Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East 13th Street following the report of an individual having been shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Five teenagers shot in Lake City

Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community

Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lake City Reporter

Five teens shot in daytime incident

Five male teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in northwest Lake City. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane at 3:45 p.m. Monday where three juvenile males were found with gunshot wounds. An LCPD release said the victims...
LAKE CITY, FL
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy