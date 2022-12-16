Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects:

Lindsay Griffis, 35, of Folkston, Georgia.

Kristin McDade, 37, of Jacksonville, Florida

Thomas Moore, 38, of Jacksonville, Florida

U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13.

The trio robbed and shot Jonathan Merrit on an isolated road in Charlton, Georgia on the morning of Nov. 13, GBI said.

Police booked Griffis into the Charlton County jail. McDade and Moore are awaiting extradition while in the Pasco County, Florida jail.

GBI continues to investigate the murder and urges anyone with information to call the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office at 912-496-7321 or the GBI Region 14 Field Office at 912-729-6198. You can also submit a tip online.

The GBI will turnover case files to the Waycross District Attorney’s office to prosecute.