Minnesota State

redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota launches new COVID-19 telehealth treatment pilot program

The State of Minnesota launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program today to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization. Beginning immediately, Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19, either with a home...
MINNESOTA STATE
DEED Announces Next Round of Historic Broadband Expansion Funding

St. Paul – Building on this month’s historic Border-to-Border broadband grant announcement, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) today launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) to award $67.6 million in broadband grants across the state. This new grant round comprises $25 million in state funding...
MINNESOTA STATE
Attorney General Ellison signs onto $20B in new opioid settlements

December 20, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today announced Minnesota has signed onto five new national settlements worth $20.4 billion with major opioid manufacturers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, and three of the nation’s largest retail pharmacy chains — Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens. Attorney General Ellison previously announced agreements in principle with Teva and Allergan in July 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MnDOT asks homeowners and businesses to avoid plowing snow onto sidewalks and roadways

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street. “Placing snow on or near a public road creates hazards, including drainage problems, drifting, sight obstruction and unsafe access,” said Paul Konickson, Assistant District Engineer – Operations. “Keep crosswalks, intersections, entrances and exits clean and unobstructed.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Department of Transportation partners with farmers to help keep snow off the roads

Farmers play a role with the Minnesota Department of Transportation in keeping snow off the roads. MnDOT works with farmers who have fields adjacent to highways to create living snow fences by leaving rows of corn standing or stacked bales by the road. These fences help trap snow and deposit it into ditches instead of blowing onto the roadway. The goal is to create drift-free roads, which according to MnDOT are achievable through proper road design and snow fences.
MINNESOTA STATE
Trump's 2024 run leads to soul-searching from past supporters in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, MINN. - Nadine Ricke isn't sure who she will support for president in 2024, but the 64-year-old Republican knows it won't be Donald Trump. "He's kind of gone off the rails," Ricke said while bagging pastries for customers at the Blue Egg Bakery on Main Street. Once a Trump supporter, Ricke said she soured on the former president "when he didn't want to give up the White House."
MINNESOTA STATE
A Christmas-week blizzard could put holiday travel on ice

Holiday travelers — whether driving, flying or riding buses or trains to Christmas gatherings — may want to leave now rather than waiting until later in the week, when forecasters are predicting life-threatening conditions associated with an arctic blast that will blow into Minnesota and affect most of the Upper Midwest.
MINNESOTA STATE
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR - RED LAKE NATION YOUTH SHELTER

Open: December 19, 2022- Until filled. The Assistant Director, Red Lake Nation Safe Harbor enables staff members to support participant success in independent living after leaving our youth shelters' services through the use of Red Lake Nations' programs and partner agencies' services. The Assistant Director guides the work of staff members in the performance and quality improvement process to accomplish our Youth Shelter's goals and mission with confidence and enthusiasm. With a cultural perspective, the Assistant Director, Red Lake Nation Safe Harbor (Red Lake Boys and Girls Club), collaborates with the Director, Red Lake Nation in the operation of assigned programs within the Health and Community Services Department. Responsibilities include embracing Housing-First principles and practices in the administration of housing-focused services, implementing data systems that promote adequate data infrastructure, and assisting in delivering opportunities for ongoing staff development and training. The Assistant Director, Red Lake Nation Safe Harbor manages staff schedules, monitors outcomes, assists and facilitates staff meetings, supports skill development, supervises grant compliance, and oversees the program budget in the shelter. Reports to Youth Shelter Program Director, Full time position, w/benefits, salary; $30.00-40.00 DOQ.
RED LAKE, MN
Figures linked to meals fraud case continue to collect millions in daycare support

Two months after Abduljabar Hussein and his wife were charged with stealing millions of dollars from a federal meals program, Hussein's Minneapolis daycare center continues to collect public funds aimed at helping low-income families afford child care services. Hussein's Future Scholars Childcare has collected more than $1.3 million in subsidies...
MINNESOTA STATE
Grants available for organizations to help older Minnesotans, people with disabilities live at home

Applications open for services in rural and under-served communities. Organizations looking to expand their capacity to provide services to older adults and people with disabilities have a new opportunity to support or enhance their work. Grants of $100,000-$250,000 are available from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to organizations serving, or looking to serve, home and community-based services to rural and under-served communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Louis County snowplow drivers, Public Works employees reject contract offer, triggering strike

DULUTH - St. Louis County Public Works employees voted against the county final contract proposal Monday night, automatically triggering a strike that Teamsters Local 320 president Erik Skoog has said won't happen immediately - but will be "extremely deliberate." The union members overwhelmingly rejected the contract, a three-year proposal described...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Young Native mother's death sparks questions

In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth. The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Hailey Pearl Tollefson

Hailey "My Tiny Pearl" Tollefson, "Naji Ho Wasté, (Pretty Voice Spirit), 24 of Devils Lake and St. Michael ND passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at home. The Wake for Hailey will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Michael's Recreation Center beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service and Time of Remembrance at 7:00 p.m. The procession to St. Michael will leave at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday from City Plaza.
SAINT MICHAEL, ND

