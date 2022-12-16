Read full article on original website
$224K raised for River Bend Food Bank to meet emergency needs for the winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over a dozen Quad Cities organizations worked together to help River Bend Food Bank get the resources it needs to help people this winter. The food bank was given a donation of $224,000 by the coalition, which had set a joint goal of $200K that it exceeded in just two weeks.
KWQC
Genesis reinstates mask mandate for employees, volunteers
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System reinstated the mask mandate Monday for all Genesis colleagues, medical staff, and volunteers. “Due to increased COVID-19 activity, a surge in influenza, ongoing RSV, and an increase in staff illnesses, we have re-instituted the mask mandate for staff to help keep our Genesis workforce and patients healthy,” said Kurt Andersen, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer, Genesis Health System.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Native communities combat crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
A small postcard is the last thing that Jess Lopez-Walker’s family received from her aunt. Paulette ‘Paulie’ Walker of the Winnebago Tribe sent it after moving to California with a boyfriend in 1984. The family never heard from her again. Lopez-Walker said her aunt’s disappearance left a hole in the family — especially for her mother.
‘Immense sense of pride’: Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years
This story was originally published by The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8,...
kwit.org
Newscast: Frigid temperatures and blizzard conditions on the way for Iowa; State farmland values at a new high
Bone chilling temperatures and blizzard conditions could roll into Iowa as early as tomorrow. The National Weather Service previously issued a winter storm watch to begin Wednesday and cover most of the state covering through Friday. The state is now under a wind chill advisory advisory through Saturday. As forecasters...
Bettendorf hospital involving students with disabilities in internship program
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Hospitals are not usually places in which most people want to spend their time. The UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf hospital, however, is the space where Paytin Schelb has found his place. "It's pretty much hard work," Schelb said. Paytin is one of the hospital's interns....
This Is Iowa’s Favorite Christmas Treat
It's the holiday season meaning people have Christmas on their minds. Soon we will be eating great food with family and friends. So what do you eat after that great food? What is your go-to Christmas dessert?. We've got the answer for Iowa's favorite Christmas treat. How They Got These...
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
KIMT
Iowa's Reynolds, 24 other governors call for end to COVID public health emergency
DES MOINES, Iowa – Kim Reynolds of Iowa and 24 other governors have sent a letter to President Biden asking him to end the Federal Public Health Emergency (PHE). The PHE was first issued nearly three years ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has now been extended until January 2023. Governor Reynolds says that is despite President Biden declaring the pandemic over in mid-2022.
Arctic Blast Might Leave Iowans w/ Coldest Christmas Of the Century
This holiday season may see many Iowans experience the coldest Christmas in recorded history. We've been reporting about the blizzard that is expected to hit the Midwest at the tail end of this week, just in time for holiday travel...perfect, right?. As previously reported, eastern Iowa is expected to get...
kwit.org
Newscast 12.19.22: Republican Governors ask President Biden to end public health emergency; Standing Bear movie to begin next year in Nebraska
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency in April. The current federal public health emergency is set to expire on January 11. The letter says it assumes it will be extended another 90 days.
Blood's short shelf life, COVID among factors in depleting donation numbers
DAVENPORT, Iowa — "The use of blood never stops" is ImpactLife's mantra as the holidays creep into our lives this week. The not-for-profit organization knows this better than any in the Quad Cities metro. It currently serves 124 hospitals and a number of emergency management services in its region, according to Amanda Hess, the vice president of donor relations.
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
KCCI.com
Iowa's top-selling liquor is a particular brand of vodka
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has a new favorite liquor. The latest state report shows for the first time, Tito's Handmade Vodka is the top-selling brand in the state. Black Velvet whiskey has held that title since 2012 but is now the runner-up. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says...
KWQC
A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
kmaland.com
A Call for Greater Accessibility for Iowans with Disabilities
(KMAland) -- Iowans with disabilities said the state could be to make public places more accessible and inclusive. In the new legislative session, the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council also wants lawmakers to make more money available to address dramatic staffing shortages. For the 12.5% of Iowans living with a disability, lack of accessibility is an ongoing issue.
Are Raccoons aka Trash Panda’s Taking Over Iowa?
Raccoons can be cuddly-looking critters or wild varmints that need to be killed...according to the point of view of some Iowans. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa recently reported that the raccoon population in Iowa nearly tripling since 2006. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it counted 2,417 raccoons...
Davenport Public Library wants your gently used formal wear
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Public Library is asking Quad Citizens to donate their clean and gently used formal wear to help support their formal wear giveaway program. You can donate your gently used clothing on two dates:. Fairmount branch located at 3000 N. Fairmount St. - Friday, Jan....
BE PREPARED: Frankie MacDonald Calls For Massive Snowstorm In Iowa December 21
If there's one thing we know, it's that if Frankie MacDonald is telling you to be prepared, you better be prepared. In the years we've been following him, the kid's never gotten a single prediction wrong, and even has predicted something as unpredictable as a volcano. Frankie just uploaded his...
